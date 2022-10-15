Missing Texas teen found in Nebraska with dead body in trunk

A lacking Texas teenager has been found after the automotive he was driving crashed close to Aurora, Nebraska, authorities stated. Officials stated the body of a deceased lady was found in the trunk.

Tyler Roenz, 17, of Humble, Texas, was recognized because the sufferer of a automotive crash Friday and was taken to St. Francis Hospital in Grand Island in severe situation, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez stated.

Authorities stated Roenz’s mom, 49-year-old Michelle Roenz, is also missing. They didn’t say if the girl’s stays in the automobile have been hers.

The teen crashed after trying to evade pursuit by the Nebraska State Police, Gonzalez stated.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office stated the teen and his mom have been final seen round midday on Oct. 13 on the 14700 block of Birch Arbor Court in Humble, Texas.

The two lacking individuals have been in a small, black Mazda 4-door with a Texas license plate “PGP2413” on the time of their disappearance, the HCSO stated.

The identification of the body in the trunk is unknown at the moment.

Homicide investigators with HCSO are coordinating with native authorities to find out the identification of the sufferer and what might have occurred.