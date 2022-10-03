Mississippi is hot & Oklahoma is in shambles

Subscribe to The College Football Enquirer

Dan Wetzel, SI’s Pat Forde, & SI’s Ross Dellenger are again with a full present dissecting all the main Week 5 motion in faculty soccer. Georgia has seemed sloppy in their final two video games. Alabama may very well be in bother with Bryce Young taking place to a shoulder harm. Oklahoma State is on the rise whereas Oklahoma seems to be falling quick. Illinois and Michigan seemed stable in their victories. UCLA continues to roll after an enormous win in opposition to Washington. We have breaking Pusha-T news together with the Small Sample Heisman & Say Something Nice.

2:50 Georgia’s scare vs Mizzou

6:50 Bryce Young goes down for Alabama

13:04 Clemson knocks off NC State

15:40 TCU dominates Oklahoma

22:00 Oklahoma State will get revenge vs Baylor

24:45 Ryan Day vs Greg Schiano

27:16 Illinois stomps Wisconsin

34:12 UCLA takes down Washington

37:50 Mississippi on the rise

47:23 Michigan beats Iowa

49:47 Pusha T live shows are a blast

52:00 Small Sample Heisman

56:00 Say Something Nice

