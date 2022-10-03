Mississippi is hot & Oklahoma is in shambles

Subscribe to The College Football Enquirer
Dan Wetzel, SI’s Pat Forde, & SI’s Ross Dellenger are again with a full present dissecting all the main Week 5 motion in faculty soccer. Georgia has seemed sloppy in their final two video games. Alabama may very well be in bother with Bryce Young taking place to a shoulder harm. Oklahoma State is on the rise whereas Oklahoma seems to be falling quick. Illinois and Michigan seemed stable in their victories. UCLA continues to roll after an enormous win in opposition to Washington. We have breaking Pusha-T news together with the Small Sample Heisman & Say Something Nice.
2:50 Georgia’s scare vs Mizzou
6:50 Bryce Young goes down for Alabama
13:04 Clemson knocks off NC State
15:40 TCU dominates Oklahoma
22:00 Oklahoma State will get revenge vs Baylor
24:45 Ryan Day vs Greg Schiano
27:16 Illinois stomps Wisconsin
34:12 UCLA takes down Washington
37:50 Mississippi on the rise
47:23 Michigan beats Iowa
49:47 Pusha T live shows are a blast
52:00 Small Sample Heisman
56:00 Say Something Nice
