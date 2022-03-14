Mississippi State’s Landon Sims, possibly top college arm in MLB draft, out for year with elbow injury

Mississippi State’s Landon Sims, one of many high collegiate arms obtainable on this summer time’s draft, will miss the rest of the season after struggling a torn ulnar collateral ligament. Sims announced that he’ll undergo Tommy John surgery in a statement released on his Twitter account. It reads:

The previous three years have been essentially the most unbelievable years of my life. From taking part in 16 video games in 2020 earlier than COVID hit, to final yr bringing the primary Nationwide Championship to the town of Starkville, to this yr making an attempt to get pleasure from each second of what may be my final yr within the Maroon and White. I attempt to give the whole lot I’ve whereas representing such an necessary brand just like the M over S, which I so fortuitously had the chance to put on. From Bulldog legends like Coach Polk and Rafael Palmeiro to Tanner Allen and Will Bednar, every former/present participant or coach, together with every one in every of our wonderful followers I’ve are available in contact with: you’ve handled me like household and I’ll go on that very same household like to everybody I come throughout within the Maroon and White. With that being mentioned, sadly I shall be present process surgical procedure on a torn UCL this week and can miss the rest of my junior season. Though this isn’t the way in which I need my season and presumably Bulldog profession to finish, I do know that it is part of a much bigger plan that may generally be arduous to know, however I do know I’ll at all times discover myself taking place the trail I’m alleged to be on. I can not thank each single particular person sufficient that has proven me love, prayers and appreciation over the previous few weeks. I owe the whole lot to this College and metropolis.

Sims suffered the damage in his newest begin, a brief outing towards Tulane. On the season, he’d compiled a 1.15 ERA and a 13.5 strikeout-to-walk ratio over 15 innings. CBS Sports activities, who ranked him because the second-best school arm coming into the spring, wrote the next after his season debut:

Sims’ fastball and slider have acquired reward for forming one of many high two-pitch pairings within the class. His heater options good carry and may contact into the upper-90s. His slider, in the meantime, is pretty much as good of a hook as something written by Adam Schlesinger. Sims has additionally been credited for his bulldog demeanor, and his really feel for the zone. The place he is been debited is together with his changeup and his command, a mixture that has left evaluators involved about his long-term viability as a beginning pitcher.

Sims’ damage will not put these considerations to mattress. However, he ought to stay a candidate to come back off the board in the course of the course of the primary spherical.