Missouri firefighters training on frozen lake rescue teens

February 10, 2022
Chronicle Reporter
February 10, 2022, 3:41 PM

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. — A training session on water rescues turned real for firefighters in suburban St. Louis when the crews sprang into action to save two teenagers.

Maryland Heights Fire Protection District crews were wrapping up training Tuesday on Creve Coeur Lake when they spotted two people running across it, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. As they watched, the ice covering the lake broke and the pair fell through.

The training firefighters, along with Pattonville and Creve Coeur firefighters, quickly scrambled to pull the two teens to safety from the icy lake within minutes.

The Maryland Heights fire district posted video of the rescue on YouTube and details about the rescue on its Facebook page.



