Missy Elliott to guest star on Cartoon Network’s ‘Craig of the Creek’

Missy Elliott‘s animated voice won’t only be heard in her music, it’ll also be on a new episode of Cartoon Network’s Craig of the Creek.

In the episode titled “The Jump Off,” Craig, Cannonball, Sparkle Cadet and Diane seek tips from Craig’s mom, Nicole, as they prepare for a double Dutch tournament. She tells them about Carla Frazier, her former competitor, who is voiced by Missy.

“I’m so excited to be part of this Craig of the Creek episode,” Elliott tells Billboard via email. “Voicing the Carla character was perfect for me as I am a huge Double Dutch fan. I hope the fans enjoy the episode!”

Missy’s guest-starring appearance on Craig of the Creek came after the show paid homage to her in their Halloween episode, “Trick or Creek.” Jeff Trammell, one of the writers of “The Jump Off” episode, tells Billboard that supervising director Tiffany Ford thought Nicole should dress up as Elliott in the rapper’s video for “The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly),” noting “it would be cool if Missy somehow saw it.”

“The fact that she not only saw it but was a fan of our shoutout meant the world,” he says. “So we were hopeful she’d agree to do an episode of Craig of the Creek. Needless to say, once Missy agreed, we were thrilled and thought a fun twist on Nicole’s costume would be to have Missy voice Nicole’s (extremely one-sided) rival Carla Frazier, jump-rope extraordinaire. As with everything, Missy knocked it out of the park. We couldn’t have been more excited to work with her; a dream come true for the entire crew.”

Craig of the Creek‘s “The Jump Off” episode will premiere Monday, April 3, at 5 p.m. ET/PT. Watch the clip below.