Mistrial for two Maryland doctors charged with trying to give medical records to Russia

A federal trial involving two doctors from Maryland accused of providing medical records to Russia during the country’s conflict with Ukraine resulted in a mistrial declaration by U.S. District Judge Stephanie Gallagher. Anna Gabrielian, a former Johns Hopkins anesthesiologist, and her spouse Jamie Lee Henry, a physician and Major in the U.S. Army, are charged with assisting Russia during Ukraine’s invasion, which carries severe penalties. The jurors deliberated for two days before deadlocking, with a single juror claiming entrapment by the government. The ruling offers the prosecutors room to retry the case, and they will reflect on the jurors’ disposition to determine their decision. Defence counsel have refused to comment, and Gabrielian and Henry declined to be interviewed when leaving the federal courthouse in downtown Baltimore.



