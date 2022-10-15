Mix of stormy, snowy weather expected across parts of Oklahoma

Erratic weather patterns ushered in a frenetic springtime transition, as every little thing from heavy wind and hail to gentle rain and snow appeared within the forecast for various parts of Oklahoma in a single day and into Friday morning.

An upper-level trough moved north from the Texas Panhandle and into southwestern Oklahoma Thursday afternoon, bringing colder and wetter weather after a number of days of heat temperatures. As the system moved into central Oklahoma, storms developed forward of it, with meteorologists anticipating excessive winds with doable hail within the Oklahoma City metro space.

The stormy prediction sophisticated an already-hectic forecast, with fireplace and wind advisories in southwestern Oklahoma on Thursday and snow projections for northwestern Oklahoma early Friday.

“Having to do a forecast dealing with severe weather, winter weather and fire weather, it doesn’t really get much more active than that,” stated Alex Zwink, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Norman.

Meteorologists’ major concern for central Oklahoma was the menace of extreme wind, and though the danger for twister potential was low, “it can’t be completely ruled out,” Zwink stated.

Forecasters had alerted residents Thursday morning of dangerous, breezy winds in southwestern Oklahoma, the place counties have been underneath a pink flag warning of potential wildfire situations because of low humidity.

“It’s been a long time since they’ve had really any sort of significant rain in western Oklahoma, and that’s why fire weather continues to be a concern,” Zwink stated.

Storms in central Oklahoma have been expected to bend with the trough and journey to the northeast, however tail ends of the weather band have been additionally expected to drop temperatures into the 30s for northwestern Oklahoma by dusk.

“Especially during the overnight hours, you’ll eventually see some snow mixing with the rain before completely turning into snow,” Zwink stated. “We’re really seeing that potential is likely to stay north and west of the Oklahoma City area, but you could see a little bit of the snow start to mix in for the metro, too.”

Little to no snow accumulation is expected for Oklahoma City, and even the heaviest expectation for the Woodward space Friday morning is 1 inch of snowfall.

By Saturday morning, stormy situations are expected to dissipate. But forecasters stated the reprieve might be short-lived, as 1 to 2 inches of rain have been projected across the state Monday by means of Tuesday.

“That’s Oklahoma weather for you,” Zwink stated. “When is it ever straightforward?”