Mixed team snowboard cross, US-Canada hockey

Mixed team snowboard cross is a variation on that chaotic event that is making its Olympic debut this year.

Each team consists of one man and one woman. The men go first, then the women start in a staggered fashion, based on how the men finished in their race.

Meanwhile, the U.S. men’s hockey team faces Canada.

Here are some things to watch:

Snowboarding

Lindsey Jacobellis has won her second gold medal of the Olympics, teaming with 40-year-old Nick Baumgartner for the title in the new event of mixed snowboardcross.

The 36-year-old Jacobellis took gold earlier this week in the women’s event; it came 16 years after a late showboat move as she was cruising in for an apparent win cost her the title at the Turin Games.

After a slow start, the U.S. now has five gold medals and 11 overall at the Games. Jacobellis accounts for two, while snowboarder Chloe Kim has another.

The Italian team of Omar Visintin and Michela Moioli came in second and the Canadian duo of Eliot Grondin and Meryeta O’Dine finished third.

Hockey

The U.S. men’s hockey team opened the Olympic tournament with an 8-0 rout of host China. Now the Americans face a Canadian team that always has high hopes.

Canada started fast with a 5-1 win over Germany, the 2018 silver medalist.

“It was a great start and it was everything you hope for happens,” said Canada’s Alex Grant, who scored the opening goal in that game. “Anytime you get a start like that it is nice. It was overall a solid performance.”

Ice Dance

The Americans have a chance to earn two ice dance medals in the same Games for the first time. Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue finished fourth at Pyeongchang and second at last year’s world championships. Madison Chock and Evan Bates were fourth at worlds.

Four-time world champions Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron of France are heavy favorites. They finished second in Pyeongchang to Canadian duo Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir, who have since retired.