Miya Ponsetto Gets Lenient Plea Deal If She Can “Live A Law-Abiding Life”

So, it turns out the law is designed in a way that as long as you have the complexion for the protection, a hate crime doesn’t have to be a hate crime—it can also just be a placeholder while a racist is granted time to do better.
Y’all remember Miya “Soho Karen” Ponsetto, right? The woman who left her phone in an Uber, accused Keyon Harrold Jr., the first Black teen she spotted, of stealing it then tackled him to the ground after he and his father refused to bend to her will and prove to her he wasn’t a thief? The woman who has shown no real remorse for traumatizing the minor she assaulted and has been so rude and entitled that she once interrupted the judge presiding over her case to demand that she doesn’t get any jail time?
Well, the court just ensured she likely won’t get any jail time. Who knew it was that simple, amirite?
According to the New York Post, it was revealed Monday that Ponsetto has struck a plea deal that will allow her to avoid jail time as long as she can “live a law-abiding life” for the next two years. (If you listen closely, you can hear the faint sound of a million Black first-time and/or non-violent felons banging their heads against jail cell walls trying to figure out why the legal system never bends over backward for them like this.)
“Under the agreement, detailed during a virtual hearing in Manhattan Supreme Court, the 23-year-old would cop to the top count against her, unlawful imprisonment as a hate crime,” the Post reported. “She’d then be required to ‘live a law-abiding life’ for the next two years, continue with her therapy and abide by the terms of her probation in California, where she lives, Assistant District Attorney Sarah Marquez said.”
So, all Ponsetto has to do is lay low while enjoying her privileged freedom for two years and the Manhattan DA’s Office will let her withdraw her guilty plea to the hate crime felony, and instead enter a guilty plea to misdemeanor aggravated harassment, for which she’d be sentenced to time served. And abra-caucasian-dabra, a hate crime disappears, a felony magically becomes a misdemeanor, and, after two years (at most), a Karen is free to Karen once again.
Of course, if Ponsetto fails to “live a law-abiding life” for the next two years, she’ll be looking at one and a half years to three years incarceration, and given her background, she might just let her sense of entitlement and penchant for violence get her locked up after all.
According to court records obtained by TMZ, on October 3, 2021, Ponsetto was arrested and charged with DUI, resisting arrest, and obstructing or delaying a peace officer or EMT. At that time, she was still on probation from a previous DUI in May of last year, in which she was also accused of fighting with police.
Suffice it to say, if a Black person had two instances in their background where they were accused of resisting arrest and getting physical with cops (assuming a Black person survived such encounters) it would be hard to imagine the system going out of its way to see they remain out of imprisonment.
But in this case, a Balck person was only the victim. One can only wonder if Kenyon or his father even got their say before their attacker was basically let off the hook.
