MLB announces revised 2022 regular-season schedule with play extending through Oct. 5

The owner-implemented lockout that spanned nearly 100 days largely due to dawdling on the a part of the league signifies that the 162-game common season for 2022 have to be compressed right into a tighter schedule. Opening Day, initially slated for March 31, was pushed again to April 7 with the primary full slate of 15 video games scheduled for April 9. Which means the video games initially scheduled for March 31 via April 6 have to be labored in elsewhere.

With a purpose to wedge the complete 2,430 video games into the regular-season calendar, the league has constructed 31 doubleheaders into the schedule. As effectively, MLB on Wednesday introduced that the ultimate day of the common season has now been pushed again to Wednesday, Oct. 5. All of that’s in fact along with the shortening of spring coaching.

Right here, then, are the up to date matchups that may happen on the ultimate day of the common season:

Recreation occasions haven’t but been introduced, however in recent times all video games on the ultimate day of the common season have began roughly on the identical time. The expanded 12-team postseason would start shortly after Oct. 5, and it is all however sure that the playoffs will once more stretch into the month of October.