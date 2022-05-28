MLB DFS: Top DraftKings and FanDuel daily Fantasy baseball picks, lineup advice for Saturday, May 28, 2022

After hitting 53 home runs on his way to NL Rookie of the Year honors in 2019, Pete Alonso hasn’t been quite as prolific offensively as he was in that rookie season, but he’s still established himself as one of the game’s top power hitters. The Mets first baseman hit 16 home runs during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season and then belted 37 home runs in 2021. Now he’s putting up impressive numbers again in 2022 and he’s remained a fixture in MLB DFS lineups.
Alonso has 12 homers and leads the MLB with 45 RBIs in 47 games. He has a juicy matchup on Saturday against Phillies starter Zach Eflin, who has a 5.03 ERA in 14 career starts against the Mets. So should you designate enough cap space to grab Alonso, or are there better ways to spend your money in the MLB DFS player pool on Saturday? Before making any MLB DFS picks, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.
McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won almost $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book “Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune” as a top MLB DFS player, McClure’s proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.
On Friday, he highlighted Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts as one of his top MLB DFS picks on both FanDuel and DraftKings. The result: Bogaerts went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs to return 23 points on DraftKings and 31.7 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.
One of McClure’s top MLB DFS picks for Saturday is Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman ($5,800 on DraftKings and $3,800 on FanDuel). The 2020 NL MVP won the 2021 World Series with the Braves, but joined the Dodgers on a six-year, $162 million contract this offseason when it became clear that he wasn’t going to be able to come to terms with his home of 12 years.
Now Freeman hits in the middle of one of the most dangerous lineups in baseball and he’s been able to produce like a $27 million per year player. Freeman is slashing .310/.396/.494 with four homers and 28 RBIs and he leads the National League with 18 doubles. Now he gets a matchup you’ll want to take advantage of as he goes up against Merrill Kelly. Freeman is 5-for-10 with four doubles against Kelly in his career.
Another part of McClure’s optimal MLB DFS strategy includes rostering White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson ($5,000 on DraftKings and $3,900 on FanDuel). After a few years where it looked like his lack of plate patience were going to be a huge problem for his longevity, Anderson broke out in 2019 with an even more aggressive approach that put to work his impressive bat-to-ball skills.
He hit .335 and won the batting title that season and has gone on to hit at least .300 in each of the last two seasons as well. Now he enters Saturday ranked second in the American League in batting average (.363) and he’s hitting .400 in the month of May. He’s had multi-hit games in six of the last seven and you’ll want to ride the hot hand on Saturday.
