MLB Draft 2022: Ex-Vanderbilt right-hander Kumar Rocker strikes out six in first start with independent team

Former Vanderbilt right-hander Kumar Rocker, the unsigned first spherical choose of the New York Mets final 12 months, started his stint with the Tri-Metropolis ValleyCats of the impartial Frontier League on Saturday. Rocker struck out six whereas permitting two runs on three hits and 0 walks in 4 innings. He surrendered a two-run house run and threw 43 of 60 pitches for strikes.
Rocker reportedly sat 95-97 mph and touched 99 mph along with his fastball Saturday, and his slider was within the mid-80s, all of which is his typical vary. A number of high-level MLB crew scouting executives have been stated to be in attendance. Here is some video:
“He ought to’ve been (again on the mound) a very long time in the past,” Vanderbilt head coach Tim Corbin told the Tennessean on Saturday. “… All he did for our faculty was compete. And I am simply glad he is attending to play and get on the market and refresh himself just a little bit. He appears nice.”
Chosen with the No. 10 choose in final summer time’s draft, Rocker didn’t signal after the Mets noticed one thing they did not like in his bodily and diminished their bonus supply. The 2 sides reportedly agreed to a $6 million signing bonus previous to the bodily. Experiences point out the Mets had issues about Rocker’s elbow, however clearly he’s wholesome sufficient to pitch now.
Rocker, now 22, is draft-eligible once more this 12 months and he has just a little greater than a month to showcase himself with the ValleyCats. Our R.J. Anderson ranked Rocker the No. 30 prospect on this 12 months’s draft earlier than he signed with Tri-Metropolis. Here is the write-up:
John Steinbeck as soon as wrote that the one remaining heroes are the scientists and the poor. Rocker, although neither of the above, deserves your empathy after the occasions of final summer time. As a refresher: Rocker was chosen 10th general by the Mets, who balked at signing him after they reviewed his bodily. MLB guidelines dictate that he had no significant recourse, no capacity to turn into a free agent and signal with a crew of his selecting; his choices have been restricted to returning to Vanderbilt, pitching professionally for an impartial or a international league crew, or sitting out till he may re-enter the draft as essentially the most well-known and, subsequently, essentially the most scrutinized participant within the class once more. Scouts already had reservations about Rocker’s sturdiness, as nicely his command and his arsenal’s depth; he is unlikely to resolve these perceived points in what appears sure to quantity to a proof-of-life begin or two this summer time. He ought to come off the board someday within the first spherical on the power of his observe report and his hellacious slider, however the high 10 appears out of attain. Amor fati, or something.
Rocker was one of the dominant pitchers within the nation throughout his time at Vanderbilt. He went 28-10 with a 3.35 ERA and 321 strikeouts in 236 2/Three innings in three seasons, one among which was lower brief by the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2019, Rocker threw a 19-strikeout no-hitter with Vanderbilt going through elimination within the Tremendous Regionals. It is among the biggest performances in school baseball historical past.
This 12 months’s draft class is skinny on high-end school pitching as a result of many high arms received harm this spring. Rocker is technically not a school pitcher, although he does convey that pedigree. A powerful displaying with the ValleyCats these subsequent few weeks may vault Rocker again into the primary spherical. Going as excessive as No. 10 and/or receiving a $6 million bonus appears unlikely, nevertheless.
The 2022 MLB draft shall be held July 17-19. The Mets obtained the No. 11 choose on this 12 months’s draft as compensation for failing to signal Rocker.
