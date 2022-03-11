MLB free agency: Andrelton Simmons, Cubs agree to one-year, $4 million deal, per report

The Chicago Cubs have agreed to signal free agent shortstop Andrelton Simmons to a one-year, $four million deal, reports Jon Heyman of MLB Network. Simmons has the flexibility to make more cash via incentives as properly, per the report.

Simmons, 32, has lengthy been among the best defensive shortstops in baseball — in truth, he charges out as one of many higher defensive shortstops in historical past — and can doubtless proceed to be glorious in that facet of the sport.

His offense final season was one other story. Simmons hit .223/.283/.274 (57 OPS+) with 12 doubles, three homers, 31 RBI and 37 runs in 131 video games for the Twins. Regardless of that atrocious offensive line, he nonetheless put up 1.5 WAR (baseball-reference.com model) due to his stellar protection at a premium place.

That seems to be the Cubs’ focus right here. A pitching employees proper now fronted by Kyle Hendricks, Marcus Stroman and Wade Miley appears to be low-strikeout and floor ball-heavy. In truth, amongst full-time starters final season, Stroman was eighth, Miley 10th and Hendricks 20th in groundball charge.

With out exterior additions to the roster, the Cubs’ finest wager at shortstop would’ve been Nico Hoerner and there are nonetheless loads of questions on him in that spot as an on a regular basis starter. A defender of Simmons’ caliber makes the infield as an entire higher by advantage of his unbelievable vary.

Including Simmons to the combination there provides the Cubs somebody who, at any time when he is on the sector, will make their floor ball pitchers fairly completely happy.

As for the bat, it is doubtless a detrimental, however Simmons did hit .297 in his 30 video games in 2020 and .292 with solely 44 strikeouts in a full 2018 season.