MLB free agency: Blue Jays sign lefty Yusei Kikuchi to three-year contract, per report

The ascendant Toronto Blue Jays have added to their already spectacular rotation. The membership has agreed to a three-year, $36 million contract with free agent left-hander Yusei Kikuchi, in line with a number of stories. He will get $16 million in 2022 and $10 million in each 2023 and 2024, according to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale. The workforce has not confirmed the signing.

Kikuchi, 30, grew to become a free agent after declining a $13 million participant possibility with the Seattle Mariners following final season. Seattle first declined a four-year membership possibility price $66 million, which then gave Kikuchi the participant possibility. He declined the participant possibility and guess on himself, and secured 3 times as a lot assured cash.

With the Mariners, Kikuchi ran very cold and warm the final three seasons, pitching like a bona fide ace at occasions and a man who regarded like he belonged in Triple-A at others. He was an All-Star final 12 months due to a giant first half, then pitched so poorly down the stretch that Seattle pulled him from the rotation in September, because the membership was searching for its first postseason berth in a era.

The Blue Jays have a observe document of serving to gifted pitchers take their recreation to a different degree — the very best instance is reigning AL Cy Younger winner Robbie Ray — and Kikuchi does have apparent arm expertise. Harnessing it has been a difficulty, nonetheless. It additionally must be famous Kikuchi’s spin charges dropped significantly following final 12 months’s international substance crackdown.

That mentioned, Toronto does not want Kikuchi to be rather more than a No. four or 5 starter. Their projected season-opening rotation appears to be like one thing like this in the meanwhile:

LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu RHP José Berríos RHP Kevin Gausman RHP Alek Manoah LHP Yusei Kikuchi RHP Ross Stripling

The Blue Jays went 91-71 and missed the postseason by one recreation final season. They went 25-10 of their ultimate 35 video games, the very best document within the American League throughout that point. Ray and Marcus Semien left as free brokers and Gausman was signed previous to the lockout, and there are indications the workforce is not executed. The Blue Jays may nonetheless herald one other infielder to interchange Semien.