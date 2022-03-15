MLB free agency: Braves add veteran righty Collin McHugh on two-year contract

On Tuesday, the Atlanta Braves locked up new first baseman Matt Olson to an eight-year contract extension price $168 million. The deal saves them fairly a bit of cash within the short-term over what it might prone to take to re-sign Freddie Freeman, and GM Alex Anthopoulos stated it was essential to nail down first base so they may deal with the remainder of the roster.

“First base has been one thing we have been desirous to settle, and it felt prefer it wanted to be the primary domino for our offseason as a result of we’ve got different issues to do,” Anthopoulos instructed reporters, including Justin Toscano of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, after the Olson commerce. “I do know each staff’s going by means of the identical factor, making an attempt to construct their staff. Robust commerce to make.”

Tuesday night Atlanta started to make use of these short-term financial savings and signed veteran righty Collin McHugh to a two-year contract with a membership choice, the staff introduced. The deal can pay him $four million in 2022 and $5 million 2023. The $6 million membership choice comes with a $1 million buyout, guaranteeing McHugh not less than $10 million complete. McHugh went to highschool within the Atlanta space.

The 34-year-old McHugh was excellent as a multi-inning arm for the Rays final 12 months, throwing 64 innings with 74 strikeouts and a 1.55 ERA. He has expertise in nearly each function. He joins nearer Will Smith and ace setup man Tyler Matzek in supervisor Brian Snitker’s late-inning unit. Kirby Yates is predicted to return from Tommy John surgical procedure at midseason as nicely.

In all probability Anthopoulos will now flip his consideration to the outfield. Ronald Acuña Jr. is focusing on a Might return from his torn ACL, which means the Braves are presently slated to have Guillermo Heredia, Adam Duvall, and both Travis Demeritte or Orlando Arcia within the outfield. A reunion with Joc Pederson has been rumored and would make sense.

The defending World Collection champions went 88-73 a 12 months in the past, although they performed at a 107-win tempo after Anthopoulos overhauled the roster on the commerce deadline.