MLB free agency: Carlos Rodón, Giants agree to two-year, $44 million deal

The San Francisco Giants have agreed to a two-year, $44 million cope with All-Star left-handed pitcher Carlos Rodón, confirms Jim Bowden of CBS Sports activities HQ. The deal consists of an opt-out clause after the primary 12 months, per Jeff Passan of ESPN, who was first on the information.

The deal is pending a bodily earlier than an official announcement will probably be made by the Giants.

Rodón, 29, was drafted third total by the White Sox out of North Carolina State within the 2014 draft. He debuted within the majors lower than a 12 months afterward April 21. 2015. He by no means actually put every thing collectively — accidents and inconsistency had been points for years — till the 2021 season.

He really had hit free company after the 2020 season and needed to settled on a minor-league cope with the one skilled staff he’d recognized, signing with the White Sox in February of 2021.

Rodón went out and gained his first begin after which threw a no-hitter in his second. It was the beginning of a profession 12 months. He’d make the All-Star staff and end fifth in AL Cy Younger voting. On the 12 months, he was 13-5 with a 2.37 ERA (183 ERA+), 0.96 WHIP and 185 strikeouts in opposition to 35 unintentional walks in 132 2/three innings.

Rodón did cope with left shoulder fatigue down the stretch, nevertheless, which restricted him to only 24 begins. He made his first profession playoff begin and seemed nice within the first inning in Recreation four of the ALDS, however after that he bought knocked round a bit and it was clear he wasn’t 100 p.c.

This deal displays his immense upside together with all of the query marks connected.

As issues stand, Rodón possible slots because the quantity two starter for the Giants behind 2021 breakout Logan Webb with Anthony DeSclafani, Alex Wooden and Alex Cobb possible rounding out the opening-day rotation.