MLB free agency: Dodgers, Clayton Kershaw agree on one-year deal, per report

Profession Dodger Clayton Kershaw is not going wherever simply but. The free-agent lefty — who has spent all of his 14-year lengthy MLB profession with the Dodgers — has agreed to a one-year deal to remain put with the Dodgers, reports Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

Kershaw had an opt-out clause in his contract after the 2018 season, however agreed to a three-year, $93 million contract earlier than hitting free company. As such, this was his first time truly hitting the open market. Nonetheless, Kershaw and the Dodgers have been so good for one another, this at all times appeared like probably the most logical touchdown spot.

Kershaw, 33, was 10-Eight with a 3.55 ERA (115 ERA+), 1.02 WHIP and 144 strikeouts towards 21 walks in 121 2/Three innings final season. He was within the Dodgers’ rotation into July, however then handled left forearm irritation and was out till the center of September. In his final scheduled begin of the season, he skilled arm ache once more after which he ended up not pitching within the postseason.

In his 14 years with the Dodgers, Kershaw has put collectively a Corridor of Fame resume. He is 185-84 with a 2.49 ERA (155 ERA+), 1.00 WHIP and a pair of,670 strikeouts in 2,454 2/Three innings. He is an eight-time All-Star, five-time ERA champion, three-time Cy Younger winner and an MVP. He is additionally anchored rotations which have gained 9 straight NL West titles, three NL pennants and the 2020 World Sequence.

The Dodgers nonetheless have loads of questions with their rotation. Kershaw, Walker Buehler and Julio Urías look like the positive issues. Tony Gonsolin, Andrew Heaney and David Worth are choices. Dustin Could is recovering from Tommy John surgical procedure (he had the process final Could) and Trevor Bauer has been positioned on administrative depart once more.

For now, although, the massive information is Kershaw is not going to pitch for anybody however the Dodgers, at the least for one more yr.