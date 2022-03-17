MLB free agency: Giants, Joc Pederson agree to one-year, $6 million deal, per report

The Giants have agreed to phrases with free-agent outfielder Joc Pederson, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports. Per Jon Heyman, it is a one-year deal price $6 million.

Pederson, a Bay Space native who turns 30 in April, is coming off a 2021 season during which he batted .238/.310/.422 with 18 dwelling runs in 137 video games for the Cubs and Braves. Whereas his numbers had been down general final season, Pederson was an vital piece of the Braves in what turned out to be a championship season for Atlanta. For his profession, Pederson owns an OPS+ of 112 throughout elements of eight MLB seasons, seven of which got here with the Dodgers.

Along with with the ability to man each outfield corners and infrequently play heart in a pinch, Pederson boasts good left-handed energy on the plate. For his profession, he is put up a slash line of .237/.341/.490 towards right-handers with 137 of 148 dwelling runs coming towards the alternative facet.

Final season, the Giants barged to 107 wins and the NL West title thanks partially to their spectacular roster depth and supervisor Gabe Kapler’s knack for correctly leveraging the talents readily available. In that sense, Pederson and his platoon expertise determine to be a great slot in San Francisco. The presence of the DH within the Nationwide League must also give Pederson extra alternatives for taking part in time.