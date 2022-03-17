MLB free agency: Kris Bryant, Rockies agree to seven-year, $182 million deal, per reports

The Colorado Rockies have made a shock splash within the free-agent market. The Rockies have agreed to phrases with free agent outfielder/third baseman Kris Bryant, according to Jon Heyman of MLB Network. The deal is for seven years and $182 million, ESPN’s Jeff Passan adds. In line with a number of experiences, Bryant’s deal additionally features a full no-trade clause for the lifetime of the contract. The pact will run via Bryant’s age-36 season.
Bryant, 30, is without doubt one of the most coveted free brokers of the 2021-22 class. He spent final season with the Cubs and Giants. Coming into the offseason, we ranked Bryant because the No. three obtainable free agent. This is R.J. Anderson’s write-up:
What’s there to write down about Bryant that hasn’t been written earlier than? He is a middle-of-the-order hitter who can play every of the nook spots (in addition to some middle discipline) and who carries himself like a face of the franchise. It is too dangerous that his legacy goes to be intertwined with the popularization (and, due to this fact, the normalization) of service-time manipulation. He deserves higher.
In 2021 for the Cubs and Giants, Bryant batted .265/.353/.481 (124 OPS+) with 25 dwelling runs in 144 video games. For his profession, Bryant owns an OPS+ of 132 throughout components of seven big-league seasons. He is a four-time All-Star and in 2016 claimed NL MVP honors as a member of the world champion Cubs.
Superficially, Bryant will after all profit from enjoying his dwelling video games at a mile above sea degree in Coors Area, however he stays a top-tier hitter in any context. That is to say nothing of his defensive flexibility.
Even with Bryant, nonetheless, the Rockies do not profile as contenders, significantly in a division that additionally contains the Dodgers, Giants, and Padres. The Rockies are coming off a 2021 season by which they misplaced 87 video games, and so they’ve completed in fourth place for 3 straight years.
As properly, free agent shortstop Trevor Story would not determine to return to the Rockies. Whereas this type of roster funding by the membership is praiseworthy — it is the most important free-agent contract in franchise historical past — it continues a puzzling pattern by the Rockies that entails not fairly absolutely committing to competition but additionally not absolutely committing to any sort of rebuild. Both approach, Bryant promptly turns into the face of the franchise after the assumed lack of Story by way of free company and the February 2021 commerce that despatched Nolan Arenado the Cardinals.
