MLB free agency: Mets sign reliever Adam Ottavino to one-year deal, per reports

A day after buying and selling for Oakland Athletics right-hander Chris Bassitt, the New York Mets have made one other addition to their pitching workers. This time, the Mets have reached an settlement with free-agent right-handed reliever Adam Ottavino, according to Joel Sherman of the New York Post. The deal is for one yr and $Four million, per The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal.

Ottavino, 36 years previous, spent final season with the Boston Pink Sox after being acquired in a winter commerce with the New York Yankees. (The Yankees needed to clear finances room for different acquisitions.) In 69 appearances, he posted a 4.21 ERA (113 ERA+) and a 2.03 strikeout-to-walk ratio. He has averaged greater than 11 strikeouts and 5 walks per 9 innings relationship again to the beginning of the 2019 marketing campaign.

Ottavino is finest identified for his trademark slider, the first pitch all through his profession. It is price noting, then, that he generated fewer swings-and-misses on the pitch final season than he had at any level since changing into a full-time big-league pitcher in 2012. Whether or not that is an indication of decay or just a one-year aberration is to be decided at a later date.

The Mets have been rumored to have curiosity in a number of different free-agent relievers, together with Collin McHugh, Brad Hand, and Andrew Chafin. Proprietor Steve Cohen stated on Sunday the Mets will “in all probability” exceed the best luxurious tax threshold this winter ($290 million). Ottavino’s signing definitely pushes them nearer to that actuality, with their Aggressive Stability Tax payroll now sitting round $250 million, give or take.

Ottavino and Bassitt are simply the most recent in what’s been a busy winter for New York. Previous to the lockout, the Mets signed Max Scherzer, Starling Marte, Mark Canha, and Eduardo Escobar in an effort to achieve the postseason for the primary time since 2016.