MLB free agency: Phillies add lefty Brad Hand to new-look bullpen on $6 million deal, per report

The Philadelphia Phillies have signed one other veteran free agent to bolster their bullpen. The Phillies have agreed to a one-year take care of southpaw Brad Hand, reports ESPN’s Jeff Passan. The contract is price $6 million. The group has not but confirmed the signing.

Hand, 31 and a three-time All-Star, spent final season with three groups (Nationals, Blue Jays, Mets), throwing 64 2/Three innings with a 3.90 ERA and 61 strikeouts. His velocity dipped and his trademark slider missed fewer bats in 2020. The development then continued in 2021. At this level Hand suits greatest as a lefty matchup man reasonably than a high-leverage possibility.

Hand joins Corey Knebel and Jeurys Familia as new additions to Joe Girardi’s bullpen. The reduction crew seems one thing like this:

The Phillies are unwilling to exceed the $230 million luxurious tax threshold, reports The Athletic’s Matt Gelb, giving the membership about $36 million to spend following the Hand signing. With that they want at the very least one outfielder, ideally two, in addition to assistance on the left facet of the infield. Extra pitching depth is rarely a foul thought both.

A yr in the past the Phillies went 82-80 and completed in second place within the NL East. They haven’t certified for the postseason since 2011 and have the second-longest postseason drought in baseball, behind solely the Mariners. The postseason expanded to 12 groups this yr, giving Philadelphia a greater likelihood to finish that drought.