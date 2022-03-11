MLB free agency returns: Predicting new teams for top 10 players, including Carlos Correa and Freddie Freeman

Main League Baseball’s owner-imposed lockout has lastly come to an finish, 99 days after it was first instituted. It is a joyous day for baseball followers, who will not have lengthy earlier than turning their consideration to a different urgent matter within the sport: MLB free company. The offseason, positioned on pause since Dec. 2, will now be allowed to renew. Free brokers are anticipated to have the ability to begin signing offers once more Thursday night.
The winter’s first half noticed seven of CBS Sports activities’ high 10 free brokers come off the board. In case you forgot after three months, that included the Texas Rangers including each Corey Seager and Marcus Semien; the Seattle Mariners inking reigning American League Cy Younger Award winner Robbie Ray; the New York Mets grabbing Max Scherzer and Starling Marte; the Toronto Blue Jays lassoing Kevin Gausman; and the Chicago Cubs signing Marcus Stroman.
Regardless of all of that exercise, there are nonetheless a number of stars who want to seek out new houses between now and Opening Day. Beneath, we have provided predictions on the place the 10 greatest remaining free brokers may find yourself signing. (Do be aware that we beforehand tried our hand at guessing the sorts of contracts these identical 10 gamers will obtain.) Whereas this can be a silly train, it is also a welcomed one after the slog of the previous few months.
Now, with the nice and cozy and fuzzies out of the best way, let’s transfer on to the predictions.
There are solely so many groups who would realistically meet Correa’s type of ask. The Yankees would appear to be one. It would not damage that they’ve a transparent want for impact-level expertise. Sure, New York has just a few promising infield prospects on the best way, together with former first-round decide Anthony Volpe, however there is no rule towards having too many good gamers — not till the subsequent spherical of CBA talks, anyway.
2. Kris Bryant (No. three on high 50 checklist): Mariners
The Mariners have been open of their want so as to add a right-handed hitter who can play third base. Bryant checks these bins, and extra. His capacity to play different positions, together with first base and throughout the outfield, and his status for being a great clubhouse presence also needs to make him an interesting goal.
Coming into the offseason, Freeman appeared sure to stay with the Braves. It is unclear if he’ll now, making him one of many largest X-factors remaining available on the market. The place Freeman indicators might dictate Correa’s touchdown spot, in addition to the place Anthony Rizzo and Matt Olson find yourself. The Dodgers, who misplaced Corey Seager to free company, had been identified to have curiosity in Freeman previous to the lockout. He would give them one other elite-level expertise, and he would match proper in due to their versatile roster.
The Astros cannot moderately anticipate Jeremy Peña to be able to take over the shortstop place till later this 12 months on the earliest. As such, it might make sense for them to lasso Story on a short-term association. Evaluators have considerations about his arm power and long-term defensive dwelling that would drive down his asking value. However, he is prone to stay a dynamic offensive participant wherever he lands on protection, and becoming a member of up with the Astros would give him an opportunity to strut his stuff on a postseason stage, one thing he did not typically get the chance to do with Colorado.
Castellanos’ touchdown spot is hard to pin down. He is expressed a disinterest in turning into a DH, limiting his potential suitors. The efficiency of his bat is such that somebody is prone to appease him and let him proceed to play protection. Plugging Castellanos right into a lineup that already options Bryce Harper, J.T. Realmuto, and Rhys Hoskins might make for some enjoyable stretches for Philadelphia followers.
6. Seiya Suzuki (No. 15 on high 50 checklist): Giants
Suzuki’s ball-tracking knowledge from final season in Japan suggests he might be an impact-caliber hitter due to his mixture of energy and call. The Giants might use that type of star energy in the event that they need to repeat as Nationwide League West champions. Anticipate the Pink Sox, Rangers, and others to be concerned within the bidding for Suzuki, who might find yourself being one of many largest will get of the winter.
7. Clayton Kershaw (No. 16 on high 50 checklist): Rangers
We predicted the Rangers would signal Kershaw earlier within the offseason, and we’re sticking with it. There have been rumors about Kershaw desirous to pitch nearer to dwelling all through the previous couple of years. The Rangers, the closest group geographically, have additionally proven a willingness to throw round money this winter. Issue of their want for pitching, and it is a pairing that is smart past the simple copy potential.
8. Kenley Jansen (No. 20 on high 50 checklist): Dodgers
The Dodgers retained simply one in all their key free brokers previous to the lockout, signing utility starter Chris Taylor to a multi-year contract. Of the remaining stars, Jansen appears extra possible than Kershaw to e book a return ticket to L.A. He is the most effective reliever left on the open market, and he would match proper again into the ninth inning, pushing Blake Treinen to the eighth and free-agent addition Daniel Hudson to the seventh.
9. Anthony Rizzo (No. 22 on high 50 checklist): Pink Sox
Rizzo skilled one half of the Yankees-Pink Sox rivalry final summer time. Maybe he could be excited by switching sides and returning to his unique group? The Pink Sox used Kyle Schwarber at first base down the stretch final season. Rizzo is unlikely to match Schwarber’s offensive efficiency, however he would symbolize an improve defensively. The place, precisely, he lands will hinge on Freeman and Olson’s markets.
Conforto, who surprisingly rejected the qualifying supply from the Mets, was rumored inside the business to be of curiosity to the Marlins previous to the lockout. It is unclear if Miami will stay concerned in bidding on his providers, however he would nonetheless seem like a match from right here. Bear in mind, he had been a well-above-average hitter for 4 consecutive years coming into final season. Gamers with that type of established degree of manufacturing are seldom accessible to the Marlins, particularly after they’re of their 20s.
