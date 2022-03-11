MLB free agency rumors: Albert Pujols, 42, drawing interest from multiple teams, per report

One necessary change in Main League Baseball’s new Collective Bargaining Settlement is the introduction of the common designated hitter, a tweak that creates 15 new beginning jobs. That new dynamic is not a lot as a day outdated, but it already appears to be paying dividends for one storied veteran.

According to MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand, three groups have reached out to free-agent first baseman Albert Pujols, who celebrated his 42nd birthday in January. Feinsand did not title the golf equipment who’ve reached out to Pujols, however Feinsand famous the implementation of the DH within the Nationwide League has “seemingly widened” his market, suggesting not less than one or two of them may be members of the Senior Circuit.

Pujols completed final season as a member of the Los Angeles Dodgers. He batted .254/.299/.460 (101 OPS+) in 85 video games with the Dodgers, whom he latched on with in Could after being launched by the Los Angeles Angels. It was his first motion within the NL since he left the St. Louis Cardinals on the conclusion of the 2011 season.

It needs to be famous that the Dodgers deployed Pujols in a selected method. Almost 60 p.c of his journeys to the plate have been towards left-handed pitching; that is notable contemplating he had confronted greater than 40 p.c left-handers simply as soon as earlier than, with that coming in 2020. Predictably, most of his harm was achieved towards lefties, as he posted a .939 OPS with the platoon benefit (versus .500 with out).

Pujols’ subsequent crew could be sensible to comply with the Dodgers’ blueprint in the event that they wish to get probably the most from him production-wise. After all, it is attainable some groups view him as a horny acquisition for different causes; he’ll enter subsequent season 21 residence runs away from 700 for his profession, which means his pursuit of historical past, nevertheless unlikely it seems on paper, might be used to promote extra tickets.