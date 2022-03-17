MLB free agency: Top 10 remaining free agents as Carlos Correa, Trevor Story, more remain unsigned

On Wednesday, three of the highest free brokers left in the marketplace discovered properties. Freddie Freeman joined the Los Angeles Dodgers; Seiya Suzuki linked up with the Chicago Cubs; and Kyle Schwarber took his large bat to the Philadelphia Phillies. Issue within the Matt Chapman commerce (from Oakland to Toronto) and it was a busy day.
Busy days have been the norm since Main League Baseball’s owner-imposed lockout was lifted every week in the past. It might be comprehensible, then, in case you felt overwhelmed and at a loss for who stays on the open market. Heck, we really feel the identical manner. That is why we determined to assemble one of the best remaining free brokers and element their conditions.
Under, you may discover the 9 remaining free brokers who ranked on our high 50 getting into the offseason, in addition to a listing of groups which have been linked to them in latest rumors. We have even thrown in a particular bonus free agent, as a result of everybody likes spherical numbers.
1. Carlos Correa, SS, No. 1 free agent getting into offseason
Groups rumored to have curiosity: Astros, Cubs, Braves
High 50 capsule: Correa is such a expertise that if he did not exist a video-game participant would have created him. He is a well-above-average hitter who walked and struck out at personal-best charges final season, and he did so whereas reaching most exit velocities that have been on par with all-world sluggers like Juan Soto and Yordan Alvarez. Not like Soto and Alvarez, two nook outfielders celebrated extra for his or her work on the dish than within the grass, Correa is a extremely proficient defensive shortstop with a big-time arm. He is constructed of flesh and bone, that means there are negatives to contemplate. His attendance was spotty earlier in his profession, and it is to be seen if he can keep his excessive degree of sturdiness (he appeared in 92 p.c of Houston’s video games in 2020-21) as he nears his 30s. He is additionally now not a stolen-base menace, the way in which he was when he first broke into The Present. (He hasn’t tried one throughout the common season since April 2019.) There’s additionally the sign-stealing scandal. The George Springer precedent suggests Correa will not have a Poe-like second this winter, his coronary heart pounding like so many trash-can thuds as lower-than-expected affords pour in. In truth, even when groups had proven any inclination to punish Astros gamers in that method, they could make an exception for Correa. He would possibly simply win an MVP Award sometime and, per the authority of this checklist, is one of the best participant out there in the marketplace.
2. Trevor Story, SS, No. 11 free agent getting into offseason
Groups rumored to have curiosity: Twins, Crimson Sox
High 50 capsule: In case you scroll by means of Story’s Baseball Reference web page, you may click on away considering his offense underwhelmed whereas his protection remained rock stable in his stroll yr. The reality is the alternative. Story’s topline outcomes on the plate have been his worst in years, however his underlying measures (exit velocity and launch-angle bins) aligned along with his 2019-20 campaigns simply wonderful. The realm the place decline was most evident along with his sport was within the subject, significantly his arm . He made practically as many throwing errors final season (11) as he did the earlier two years mixed (12). Maybe the offseason will permit Story to relaxation his weary elbow, but some groups could already view him as a second baseman. (Heck, one workforce was reportedly eager about making him a middle fielder on the deadline.) Issue within the lingering issues about his house/highway splits (during the last three seasons his OPS was greater than 200 factors larger at Coors Area) and the bloated shortstop market, and he would possibly find yourself serving because the winter’s Marcus Semien, settling for a pillow contract earlier than touchdown the mattress subsequent yr.
3. Nick Castellanos, OF, No. 14 free agent getting into offseason
Groups rumored to have curiosity: Marlins, Phillies
High 50 capsule: Castellanos is a well-above-average hitter who has pole-to-pole energy, an optimized launch angle, and a choice for hitting the ball again up the center. For higher and worse, that is the extent of his sport. He is not a superb defender; he does not stroll a ton; and he is not a stolen-base menace. Castellanos can hit, although, and he will get a profitable contract due to it.
4. Kenley Jansen, RP, No. 20 free agent getting into offseason
Groups rumored to have curiosity: Dodgers, Blue Jays
High 50 capsule: You can also make the case that Jansen is not probably the most fascinating nearer in the marketplace. He’s, nonetheless, probably the most completed and (maybe) probably the most constant; that mixture, on this writer’s estimation, will make him probably the most rich. Jansen has had extra seasons with an ERA+ over 200 than he is had underneath 120; he is recorded at the very least 30 saves in seven consecutive full seasons; and he is prone to transfer into the highest eight, if not the highest seven on the all-time saves leaderboard subsequent season. Two notes on his season that ought to encourage groups this winter: 1) his stroll price elevated regardless of him nonetheless throwing a well-above-average price of strikes, suggesting the previous was a blip relatively than a priority; and a pair of) he confirmed elevated confidence in his slider, giving him one other weapon to deploy as he deems it obligatory.
5. Michael Conforto, OF, No. 23 free agent getting into offseason
Groups rumored to have curiosity: Marlins, Diamondbacks, Rockies
High 50 capsule: There will not be a superb time for a participant to have an underwhelming season, however there’s a unhealthy time. Conforto realized that lesson the laborious manner by hitting .202/.341/.298 within the first half of his stroll yr. Although he rebounded to an extent within the second half (.252/.347/.445), his probabilities of cashing on this winter have been already dashed. Conforto, it seems, could disagree with that evaluation. He seemed to be an apparent candidate to simply accept the qualifying provide, however a report from final month indicated that he supposed to say no and hunt down one thing higher on the open market. Good luck.
6. Michael Pineda, SP, No. 32 free agent getting into offseason
Groups rumored to have curiosity: Tigers, Twins
High 50 capsule: Pineda required three injured checklist stints final season, together with one for proper elbow irritation and one other for a strained indirect. He hasn’t began 30 video games or extra in a single season since 2016. Although you do not know how a lot of him you are going to get, you do know what he’ll ship when he is out there as his sport is usually untouched. Pineda has misplaced some velocity (he was all the way down to 90 mph in 2021) and he stays home-run inclined, however his gyro slider stays his only providing and he nonetheless fills up the strike zone. It is in all probability most secure to peg him as a back-end starter heading ahead. One other short-term deal, both a yr or two in size, appears seemingly.
7. Danny Duffy, LHP, No. 36 free agent getting into offseason
Groups rumored to have curiosity: Unknown
High 50 capsule: Duffy is a wild card in additional methods than one. He did not pitch after July 16 due to a left flexor pressure. That very same harm had sidelined him earlier in 2021, and this time it worn out the remainder of his season, stopping him from making an official look with the Dodgers following a deadline commerce. Duffy is each youthful (nearing 33) and higher (105 ERA+ since 2018) than most would count on. His fastball matches the trendy parameters, in that he will get deep extension on it and induces good vertical break. An adventurous membership would possibly signal him with an eye fixed on tweaking his pitch combine to optimize his efficiency. At minimal, he has expertise in each the rotation and the bullpen and will show to be a worth addition if his arm holds up heading ahead.
8. Jorge Soler, OF, No. 39 free agent getting into offseason
Groups rumored to have curiosity: Rockies, Marlins
High 50 capsule: Typically, baseball is mindless. When Soler was traded to the Braves on the deadline, he was hitting .192/.288/.370 with 13 house runs in 94 video games. His ball-tracking metrics indicated higher instances have been forward. Certain sufficient, they have been. He batted .269/.358/.524 the remainder of the way in which, even launching 14 homers in his ultimate 55 contests. Here is the catch: his exit velocity with the Braves was practically three ticks decrease than it had been with the Royals. Go determine. Soler stays a poor defensive outfielder who must be used as a DH as incessantly as doable. One growth along with his sport value monitoring: he minimize into each his strikeout and whiff charges. Even when these positive factors show unsustainable, his strolling and bopping will preserve him within the lineup.
9. Tommy Pham, OF, No. 46 free agent getting into offseason
Groups rumored to have curiosity: Padres
High 50 capsule: It might be cheap to scoff at Pham’s inclusion. Not solely is he a few years faraway from his final large displaying on the plate, he is now nearing his age-34 season. Concluding that he is only a league-average hitter these days could be wise. The counterargument is that Pham nonetheless instructions the strike zone, and that he proved final season he can nonetheless hit the ball laborious and on a line. Certainly, 32 p.c of his batted balls had a launch angle between 10 and 30 levels; moreover, 48 p.c of his batted balls had an exit velocity of at the very least 95 mph. Listed below are some gamers who had comparable breakdowns, together with their seasonal OPS+: Freddie Freeman (133), Max Muncy (138), Ketel Marte (143), Corey Seager (145), Brandon Belt (160); you get the purpose. Pham in all probability will not ship a season nearly as good as any of these hitters did, however there’s sufficient underpinning there to justify relying on him as an above-average hitter.
10. Albert Pujols, 1B/DH, unranked getting into offseason
Groups rumored to have curiosity: Cardinals,
Capsule: Pujols’ worth is restricted in scope. He is a right-handed hitter who cannot run and who is not capable of defend any place aside from first base. His latest platoon splits recommend he is greatest served as a part-time participant, taking his cuts as incessantly towards left-handers as doable. That is how the Dodgers used him final season, and it labored to nice avail: he batted .294/.336/.603 with 13 house runs in 146 journeys to the dish. Pujols is 21 house runs from 700, so a noncompetitive workforce would possibly signal him with an eye fixed on promoting some additional tickets and merchandise if he can attain that quantity. In any other case, he will spend many of the yr sitting on a contender’s bench.
