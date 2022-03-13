MLB free agency: White Sox add reliever Joe Kelly and infielder Josh Harrison, per reports

Pending a bodily, the Chicago White Sox have agreed to phrases with reliever Joe Kelly on a two-year contract, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

As properly, Ken Rosenthal of the Athletic reports that the White Sox have landed veteran infielder Josh Harrison on a one-year, $5.5 million pact with a membership choice for 2023. Rosenthal provides that Harrison is predicted to play second base for Chicago.

Kelly, 33, spent final with the Dodgers, and in 44 innings of labor he registered a 2.86 ERA with 50 strikeouts and 14 unintentional walks. Whereas Kelly labored as a starter early in his profession, he is been a reliever over the previous a number of seasons. For his profession within the bullpen, he is pitched to a 3.35 ERA in 285 appearances and a 2.56 Ok/BB ratio. Whereas Kelly sometimes struggles along with his management, his uncooked stuff stays wonderful, and he joins a Sox bullpen that already contains Liam Hendriks, Craig Kimbrel and Kendall Graveman from the proper facet.

As for the 34-year-old Harrison, he is coming off a 2021 marketing campaign by which he batted .279/.341/.400 with eight dwelling runs and 9 stolen bases in 138 video games for the A’s and Nationals. For his profession, the two-time All-Star owns an OPS+ of 97 over elements of 11 seasons within the majors. Second base was a pronounced weak spot for the AL Central champions final season, and the hope is that Harrison may give them one thing near league-average manufacturing from the place.