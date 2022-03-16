MLB free agency: Yankees bring back Anthony Rizzo on two-year contract worth $32 million, per reports

The New York Yankees are bringing again a well-recognized face to stability out their righty-heavy lineup. New York has agreed to a two-year contract value $32 million with lefty-hitting, free-agent first baseman Anthony Rizzo, experiences ESPN’s Jesse Rogers and The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal. The deal contains an opt-out after the primary 12 months. The crew has not confirmed the signing.

Rizzo, 32, joined the Yankees in a deadline commerce with the Chicago Cubs final season. He authored a .249/.340/.428 batting line with eight residence runs in 49 video games with New York, and hit .248/.344/.440 with 22 residence runs on the season general. Now not the hitter he was in his prime, Rizzo nonetheless offers powerful at-bats and splendid first base protection.

The Yankees have had curiosity in Freddie Freeman all through the offseason, although MLB Network’s Jon Heyman says they’ve a “clear impression” he didn’t want New York. Rizzo joins current commerce additions Josh Donaldson and Isiah Kiner-Falefa within the membership’s new-look lineup. Supervisor Aaron Boone’s common batting order figures to look one thing like this:

CF Aaron Hicks RF Aaron Decide 1B Anthony Rizzo DH Giancarlo Stanton LF Joey Gallo 3B Josh Donaldson 2B Gleyber Torres SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa C Kyle Higashioka/Ben Rortvedt

That places DJ LeMahieu in a super-utility position, the position he was initially signed to fill three years in the past. The Yankees additionally intend to play Stanton within the outfield extra typically this season, which can push Hicks to the bench and Decide to middle discipline, opening at-bats for LeMahieu both at third base (with Donaldson at DH) or DH.

The Rizzo re-signing probably ends Luke Voit’s time with the Yankees. MLB’s residence run chief throughout the shortened 2020 season, Voit handled a collection of knee accidents final season, prompting the Yankees to commerce for Rizzo on the deadline. The common DH opens up the commerce marketplace for Voit as a number of Nationwide League golf equipment nonetheless want so as to add another bat.

It is value noting that New York Metropolis’s personal employer mandate says unvaccinated Yankees (and Mets) gamers cannot play residence video games. Rizzo was not vaccinated as of last season, although he may have gotten the jab over the winter. The sensible cash is on the Yankees trying into Rizzo’s vaccination standing previous to re-signing him.

Final season the Yankees went 92-70 and had been eradicated by the rival Boston Purple Sox within the AL Wild Card Sport. They determine to once more be within the thick of a troublesome AL East race in 2022.