MLB free agency: Yankees bring back Anthony Rizzo on two-year deal worth $32 million

The New York Yankees are bringing again a well-known face to steadiness out their righty-heavy lineup. New York has agreed to a two-year contract value $32 million with lefty-hitting, free-agent first baseman Anthony Rizzo, studies ESPN’s Jesse Rogers and The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal. The deal contains an opt-out after the primary 12 months. The team confirmed the signing on Thursday.

Rizzo, 32, joined the Yankees in a deadline commerce with the Chicago Cubs final season. He authored a .249/.340/.428 batting line with eight dwelling runs in 49 video games with New York, and hit .248/.344/.440 with 22 dwelling runs on the season total. Now not the hitter he was in his prime, Rizzo nonetheless offers powerful at-bats and splendid first base protection.

The Yankees have had curiosity in Freddie Freeman all through the offseason, although MLB Network’s Jon Heyman says they’ve a “clear impression” he didn’t want New York. Rizzo joins current commerce additions Josh Donaldson and Isiah Kiner-Falefa within the membership’s new-look lineup. Supervisor Aaron Boone’s common batting order figures to look one thing like this:

CF Aaron Hicks RF Aaron Choose 1B Anthony Rizzo DH Giancarlo Stanton LF Joey Gallo 3B Josh Donaldson 2B Gleyber Torres SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa C Kyle Higashioka/Ben Rortvedt

That places DJ LeMahieu in a super-utility function, the function he was initially signed to fill three years in the past. The Yankees additionally intend to play Stanton within the outfield extra usually this season, which can push Hicks to the bench and Choose to middle subject, opening at-bats for LeMahieu both at third base (with Donaldson at DH) or DH.

The Rizzo re-signing possible ends Luke Voit’s time with the Yankees. MLB’s dwelling run chief through the shortened 2020 season, Voit handled a sequence of knee accidents final season, prompting the Yankees to commerce for Rizzo on the deadline. The common DH opens up the commerce marketplace for Voit as a number of Nationwide League golf equipment nonetheless want so as to add another bat.

It is value noting that New York Metropolis’s non-public employer mandate says unvaccinated Yankees (and Mets) gamers cannot play dwelling video games. Rizzo was not vaccinated as of last season, although he might have gotten the jab over the winter. The good cash is on the Yankees wanting into Rizzo’s vaccination standing previous to re-signing him.

Final season the Yankees went 92-70 and had been eradicated by the rival Boston Pink Sox within the AL Wild Card Recreation. They determine to once more be within the thick of a troublesome AL East race in 2022.