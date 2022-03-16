MLB free agency: Zack Greinke signs deal with Royals 20 years after they drafted him, per report

The Royals have agreed to a take care of free-agent pitcher Zack Greinke, reports Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. It is a one-year deal value $13 million, reports Jon Heyman of MLB Network. Earlier Wednesday, the Royals traded beginning pitcher Mike Minor to the Reds for left-handed reliever Amir Garrett in a transfer that reportedly saved the membership round $8.5 million, so it seems to be like basic supervisor Dayton Moore lined up some strikes right here to make issues work.

What a enjoyable deal that is, too. Greinke was the Royals’ first-round choose, sixth total, out of highschool all the way in which again in 2002. He made the majors in 2004 and received the Cy Younger in 2009. The Royals traded him to the Brewers between 2010 and 2011, however they landed Lorenzo Cain, Alcides Esocbar, Jeremy Jeffress and Jake Odorizzi in return, that means the transfer had a giant hand in back-to-back pennants and the Royals’ 2015 World Collection title.

Greinke’s now been an All-Star for the Royals, Dodgers and Diamondbacks and has pitched within the playoffs for the Brewers, Dodgers, Diamondbacks and Astros. He spent the final two-and-a-half seasons in Houston.

In his profession, he is 219-132 with a 3.41 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and a couple of,809 strikeouts in 3,110 innings. He is received two ERA titles, six Gold Gloves and two Silver Sluggers along with the aforementioned Cy Younger. He’ll look to place the ending touches on his Corridor of Fame resume right here in 2022 with the Royals, the place it began.

As for the present Royals’ rotation, Greinke offers veteran stability. Brad Keller, Brady Singer, Kris Bubic, Carlos Hernández and Daniel Lynch are all age 26 or youthful.

And if the Royals wish to contend in 2022, they won’t be executed making strikes. They had been linked to A’s starter Frankie Montas in rumors earlier Wednesday.