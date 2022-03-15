MLB free-agent tracker: Carlos Correa Freddie Freeman still unsigned; Nelson Cruz to Nationals

Main League Baseball’s 2021-22 offseason noticed a free company surge forward of the work stoppage. A number of big-name free brokers inked offers within the days main as much as the MLB lockout, which went into impact on Dec. 2. Now, after 99 days, the owner-imposed lockout is lastly over, and a free-agent frenzy might start as quickly as Thursday night time.

Max Scherzer, Corey Seager, Robbie Ray, Javier Báez, Marcus Semien and Marcus Stroman are among the many free brokers who discovered new houses in the previous couple of pre-lockout days. Groups weren’t capable of signal free brokers to the 40-man roster through the lockout.

Scherzer obtained a document cope with the Mets. The Rangers dedicated $500 million to Seager and Semien to remake their infield as they attempt to transition from rebuilder to contender. Ray, the reigning AL Cy Younger winner, left the Blue Jays for the Mariners. Toronto stuffed his rotation void with Kevin Gausman.

All these strikes come after big-name pitchers like Noah Syndergaard and Eduardo Rodriguez agreed to offers earlier in November. There are nonetheless loads of massive fish swimming within the free-agent pond, together with Carlos Correa, Freddie Freeman and Kris Bryant. However the lockout induced a free-agent spree.

Miss any of the motion? We’ll be utilizing this area to maintain tabs on our prime 50 free brokers all through the winter, work stoppage or in any other case. As we famous when these rankings had been revealed, “the order relies on a mixture of anticipated affect and annual common worth.” You possibly can click on right here to seek out these rankings of their unique kind, full with evaluation of participant.

Beneath you may discover our tracker, full with the participant, their rank, their final staff, and their new staff. We’ll preserve this up to date all through the offseason.