MLB free-agent tracker: Carlos Correa, Freddie Freeman unsigned; Seiya Suzuki, Anthony Rizzo ink deals

Main League Baseball’s 2021-22 offseason has been some of the uncommon within the sport’s historical past. We noticed a free company surge in late November, forward of MLB’s owner-imposed lockout. After 99 days, the lockout ended March 10, and free company resumed. Spring coaching is underway, and Opening Day is about for April 7. However, given the circumstances, there are nonetheless loads of big-name free brokers nonetheless in the marketplace. These names embrace Carlos Correa, Freddie Freeman, Kris Bryant and Trevor Story.

Publish-lockout offers are beginning to decide up with the countdown to Opening Day on, and Kyle Schwarber (Phillies), Anthony Rizzo (Yankees) and Seiya Suzuki (Cubs) among the many notable gamers to ink contracts this week.

Max Scherzer, Corey Seager, Robbie Ray, Javier Báez, Marcus Semien and Marcus Stroman are among the many free brokers who discovered new properties earlier than the lockout. Groups weren’t in a position to signal free brokers to the 40-man roster in the course of the lockout.

With free company underway once more, we’ll be utilizing this area to maintain tabs on our prime 50 free brokers all through the spring. As we famous when these rankings had been printed, “the order relies on a mixture of anticipated impression and annual common worth.” You’ll be able to click on right here to seek out these rankings of their unique type, full with evaluation of participant.

Under you may discover our tracker, full with the participant, their rank, their final workforce, and their new workforce. We’ll hold this up to date all through the offseason.