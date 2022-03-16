MLB free-agent tracker: Kris Bryant inks seven-year deal with Rockies; Carlos Correa, Freddie Freeman unsigned

Main League Baseball’s 2021-22 offseason has been one of the vital uncommon within the sport’s historical past. We noticed a free company surge in late November, forward of MLB’s owner-imposed lockout. After 99 days, the lockout ended March 10, and free company resumed. Spring coaching is underway, and Opening Day is ready for April 7. However, given the circumstances, there are big-name free brokers nonetheless available on the market. These names embrace Carlos Correa, Freddie Freeman and Trevor Story.

Submit-lockout offers are beginning to choose up with the countdown to Opening Day on, and Kris Bryant (Rockies), Kyle Schwarber (Phillies), Anthony Rizzo (Yankees) and Seiya Suzuki (Cubs) among the many notable gamers to ink contracts this week.

Max Scherzer, Corey Seager, Robbie Ray, Javier Báez, Marcus Semien and Marcus Stroman are among the many free brokers who discovered new properties earlier than the lockout. Groups weren’t in a position to signal free brokers to the 40-man roster in the course of the lockout.

With free company underway once more, we’ll be utilizing this area to maintain tabs on our high 50 free brokers all through the spring. As we famous when these rankings have been revealed, “the order is predicated on a mixture of anticipated affect and annual common worth.” You may click on right here to seek out these rankings of their authentic type, full with evaluation of participant.

Beneath you may discover our tracker, full with the participant, their rank, their final group, and their new group. We’ll maintain this up to date all through the offseason.