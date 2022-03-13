MLB hot stove: Five third base options for the Rangers, including Matt Chapman and Josh Donaldson

The Texas Rangers continued to overtake their infield on Saturday, delivery infielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa and a prospect to the Minnesota Twins for catcher Mitch Garver. Kiner-Falefa had been anticipated to start out at third base for the Rangers, who signed shortstop Corey Seager and second baseman Marcus Semien previous to the lockout, however the Rangers evidently most popular to improve behind the plate with Garver.

The mix of Kiner-Falefa’s departure and high prospect Josh Jung’s latest shoulder surgical procedure, which can hold him out for a lot of the season, means the Rangers now have one other merchandise on their offseason to-do record: discover a third baseman.

Theoretically, the Rangers may pick an inner possibility, be it Andy Ibáñez, Yonny Hernandez, or Sherten Apostel. Texas has been so susceptible to creating a splash this winter, nevertheless, that we figured it might be worthwhile to look at their exterior choices, be it by means of the free-agent market or by means of one other commerce.

With that in thoughts, let’s check out 5 candidates for the Rangers’ scorching nook gap.

1. Matt Chapman, A’s

The Rangers have been recognized to be concerned with a special Athletics infielder, in first baseman Matt Olson. It is unclear if they’ve the same want so as to add Matt Chapman to the combo, however it might make sense. Although he is coming off a down season relative to his lofty requirements, he is a clean fielder with a observe document of being an above-average hitter. Certainly, Nolan Arenado is the one third baseman with extra Wins Above Substitute since 2019 than Chapman’s 12.4. Nonetheless, the Rangers may need reservations about Chapman’s rising strikeout price (he is punched out in additional than a 3rd of his plate appearances the previous two seasons), and so they might favor to protect their prospect warchest for runs at pitching and outfield assist.

2. Kris Bryant, free agent

Kris Bryant entered the offseason as the most effective free-agent third baseman available on the market. The Rangers have seemingly reached out, if solely out of due diligence. Some golf equipment have expressed issues about how Bryant’s swing will age, and have famous that he is extra of a satisfactory defender on the scorching nook today. Whether or not or not the Rangers have comparable issues is anybody’s guess. As with Chapman, they could fairly spend their cash elsewhere, even when it means settling for a lower-tier starter at third base.

3/4. Mike Moustakas, Reds; Josh Donaldson, Twins

We’re pairing Mike Moustakas and Josh Donaldson as a result of they’re in the same boat. Each are veterans whose groups wish to transfer their contracts. Moustakas has $38 million coming his manner over the subsequent two seasons following a dreadful, injury-shortened 2021; Donaldson, in the meantime, has nearer to $60 million remaining on his contract, which runs by means of the 2023 season. It is value noting that final yr was simply the second time since 2017 that Donaldson appeared in at the least half his crew’s video games; gamers do not are likely to get more healthy as they age, that means the Rangers may view his probabilities of being a productive on a regular basis participant in an unfavorable mild.

5. J.D. Davis, Mets

Say the Rangers do not wish to ship out high prospects or shell out high greenback for a 3rd baseman. The place does that go away them? Maybe with renewed curiosity in Mets third baseman J.D. Davis. Texas has tried to accumulate Davis prior to now, and he is recognized to be out there as soon as extra after the Mets added Mark Canha and Eduardo Escobar by means of free company. Davis is not as flashy of a reputation because the others on this record, however he is posted a 128 OPS+ during the last three seasons and he is beneath crew management till the winter of 2024. What’s extra is his wage and the transaction value would permit the Rangers to stay extra versatile of their efforts to improve elsewhere. Davis does have his share of shortcomings — he is not an awesome defender and his strikeout price shot up final yr — however he looks like a extra life like match than a lot of the above.