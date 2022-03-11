MLB is back, and there are big changes coming, plus Nets make statement in Philly

Pleased Friday, of us! Baseball is coming again, and Choice Sunday awaits. That’s an excellent Friday certainly.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Baseball is finally back.

It took a 99-day lockout, a number of missed “deadlines” that really didn’t matter and vital concessions from each side, however on Thursday MLB and the MLBPA reached a Collective Bargaining Agreement and ensured all 162 games will be played this season. Gamers will report back to Spring Coaching within the coming days, and Opening Day is April 7.

Listed below are the keys to the deal, which runs via 2026:

Minimal salaries are up from $575,500 final 12 months to $700,000 this 12 months . They may rise to $780,000 by the top of the deal.

. They may rise to by the top of the deal. There’s a $50 million pre-arbitration bonus pool. As our baseball professional R.J. Anderson writes : “It gained’t give them their market’s worth, or something shut, nevertheless it’s a substantial enhance for expertise who would in any other case be drastically underpaid relative to their efficiency. “

: “It gained’t give them their market’s worth, or something shut, nevertheless it’s “ The Aggressive Steadiness Tax threshold ( explained here ) begins at $230 million this 12 months and rises to $244 million by 2026. There may be additionally a brand new tier of penalties for groups $60 million over the brink.

( ) begins at and rises to There may be additionally a brand new tier of penalties for groups $60 million over the brink. There’s a six-team draft lottery , carried out to dissuade tanking.

, carried out to dissuade tanking. There are draft choose rewards for not manipulating service time (aka bringing gamers as much as the majors once they’re prepared, not when it’s financially handy).

These are the main behind-the-scenes particulars. As for changes you’ll see on the field…

A 12-team postseason ( explained here )

( ) Common DH

No seven-inning doubleheaders

No runner on second base to begin additional innings

Ads on uniforms and helmets (explained here)

The 2 sides tabled one sticking level — the international draft — and agreed to a July determination deadline there. Whereas the fast turnaround is thrilling information, there’s much to accomplish within the upcoming days and weeks; we’re solely 27 days away from Opening Day, in any case. Right here’s the to-do list, in keeping with MLB reporter Mike Axisa:

Safe visas: “Roughly 30 % of gamers on 40-man rosters have been signed internationally and people gamers want work visas to return to the USA.”

“Roughly 30 % of gamers on 40-man rosters have been signed internationally and people gamers want work visas to return to the USA.” Set up COVID protocols: “MLB and the MLBPA can reup final 12 months’s COVID protocols, make any needed tweaks, and name it a day.”

“MLB and the MLBPA can reup final 12 months’s COVID protocols, make any needed tweaks, and name it a day.” Rule 5 Draft: “Canceling the Rule 5 Draft doubtlessly takes large league alternatives away from gamers who’ve already spent too lengthy within the minors. The lockout has basically been leveraged right into a approach to hold extra younger and low cost gamers within the group by eliminating the Rule 5 Draft.”

“Canceling the Rule 5 Draft doubtlessly takes large league alternatives away from gamers who’ve already spent too lengthy within the minors. The lockout has basically been leveraged right into a approach to hold extra younger and low cost gamers within the group by eliminating the Rule 5 Draft.” Arbitration: “There are 197 unsigned arbitration-eligible gamers and the arbitration course of normally takes place throughout a number of deadlines which are weeks aside every offseason.”

“There are 197 unsigned arbitration-eligible gamers and the arbitration course of normally takes place throughout a number of deadlines which are weeks aside every offseason.” Free company and trades: You can keep up with all the action here.

Get everybody in control: “New coaches can start to develop relationships, new gamers can meet their new teammates, the works. That type of stuff occurs each spring, however this 12 months will probably be a bit extra intense.”

Sure, there’s rather a lot to do. No, it’s not good. However based on their tweets, the gamers are ecstatic, and we needs to be, too. For the primary time since early December, baseball is up and working.

Tommy Fleetwood and Tom Hoge are atop The Players Championship leaderboard after one rain-soaked day.

and are after one rain-soaked day. Longtime Eagles heart Jason Kelce introduced he’ll return with a hilarious video.

THE BAYLOR BEARS

Dropping in your convention event doesn’t destroy your nationwide championship hopes. By no means. In actual fact, six of the final seven eventual champs didn’t win their convention event, a gaggle that features final 12 months’s champion, Baylor.

But when this 12 months’s Bears need to defend their title, they’ll must play a lot better than they did yesterday. The Massive 12 regular-season co-champs fell to Oklahoma, 72-67. It wasn’t fairly:

Oklahoma outscored Baylor 45-34 within the second half.

Baylor shot simply 3-for-22 on 3-pointers. That’s 13.6% — its worst mark since 2018.

That’s 13.6% — its worst mark since 2018. Main scorer Adam Flagler had a sport to neglect: 2 factors on 1-for-10 capturing, together with 0-for-6 from 3.

However the true harm is the implications this loss might carry. Our Bracketologist Jerry Palm says that Baylor might fall to a 2 seed if groups reminiscent of Kentucky and Kansas win their respective convention tournaments. Our school basketball reporter Kevin Flaherty crunched the numbers:

Flaherty: “Gonzaga seems prone to land the No. 1 total seed, and the Bulldogs are tied with Baylor with 10 Quad I victories. Auburn and Arizona even have sturdy instances to wind up with a No. 1 in just a few days. However a Massive 12 Match title would imply that Kansas would probably go Baylor in Quad I wins and would have each a share of the Massive 12 common season title with the Bears and the convention event championship.”

Nets annihilate 76ers in Philadelphia as Durant, Irving shine

As quickly because the James Harden-for-Ben Simmons commerce went down, everybody circled March 10 on their calendars. Nets-76ers. In Philly. However when final evening got here, just one workforce confirmed up.

Brooklyn surprised Philadelphia with a near-perfect, 40-point first quarter and by no means regarded again, winning 129-100.

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving mixed for 47 factors on 53% capturing.

and mixed for 47 factors on 53% capturing. Seth Curry added 24 factors towards his former workforce.

added 24 factors towards his former workforce. James Harden performed by far his worst sport as a 76er, going 3-for-17 from the ground (together with 0-for-10 on 2-pointers). It was but another confounding disappearance in a big game.

performed by far his worst sport as a 76er, going 3-for-17 from the ground (together with 0-for-10 on 2-pointers). It was but It was Philly’s first loss with Harden.

This was all about one team’s stars showing up and making a statement, writes our NBA professional Colin Ward-Henninger:

Ward-Henninger: “If folks had forgotten in regards to the Nets as a bona fide championship contender, they actually reminded everybody on Thursday evening. Even with out Simmons, Brooklyn regarded hermetic on each ends of the ground, with Durant clearly one of the best participant on a flooring that featured a number of superstars. He received any shot that he needed all evening lengthy, showcasing his versatility and skill to attain from nearly any spot on the court docket.”

A lot was manufactured from Simmons returning to Philadelphia for the primary time, and, although he didn’t play, he received loads of boos pregame. Those jeers quickly subsided, and Durant took notice.

Durant: “It’s arduous so that you can chant at Ben Simmons whenever you’re dropping by that a lot.”

And he’s precisely proper. The usually raucous Philadelphia followers have been quiet. The Nets’ efficiency did all of the speaking.

Bears deal Khalil Mack to Chargers

One other day, one other main NFL commerce. This one involves a star on the defensive side of the ball:

Chargers obtain: Khalil Mack

obtain: Bears obtain: 2022 second-round choose (No. 48 total), 2023 sixth-round choose

Mack performed in simply seven video games final season as a consequence of a foot damage, however earlier than that he had made six straight Professional Bowls and was the 2016 Defensive Participant of the Yr. Since 2015, Mack’s 72.5 sacks rank fourth within the NFL.

The Chargers will tackle your entire $84.9 million Mack is due over the following three seasons. However that didn’t cease our NFL professional Cody Benjamin from giving them a B+ in his trade grades:

Benjamin: “There’s a good likelihood, even when Mack returns to full well being reverse [Joey] Bosa, his days of Defensive Participant of the Yr-level dominance are behind him. … However let’s be sincere: that is precisely the type of transfer you make should you consider you’re on the brink, and the Chargers, with an ascending franchise QB in Justin Herbert, rightfully do.”

One other factor to recollect is that whereas the Chargers are paying Mack a ton, they’re additionally massively underpaying Herbert, a real star nonetheless on his rookie deal. I really like that the Chargers are going all-in whereas Herbert is absurdly reasonably priced.

