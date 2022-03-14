MLB lockout: 10 important under-the-radar changes in CBA, including new schedule format and loss of Game 163

The 99-day owner-initiated lockout is a now a reminiscence and spring coaching camps are open throughout Arizona and Florida. Later this week Cactus League and Grapefruit League video games will start, and Opening Day lower than 4 weeks away. Baseball is really again.
Like all the time, the brand new collective bargaining settlement is a large authorized contract that checks in at over 100 pages. MLB and the MLBPA spent the final a number of months haggling over minimal salaries and aggressive stability tax thresholds, and that stuff is essential, nevertheless it’s additionally tedious. You may solely take heed to the 2 sides battle over cash for thus lengthy earlier than tuning it out.
The CBA covers loads of non-economic issues as effectively, together with boring however essential stuff just like the grievance course of (it’s unchanged) and the way a lot time gamers must report back to the minors after being despatched down (nonetheless 72 hours). Listed below are 10 essential modifications tucked away within the new CBA that you’ll have missed.
1. No extra rotating interleague play
Starting in 2023, the schedule will embody fewer intradivision video games and at the least one collection with each different group, together with these within the different league. The rotating interleague schedule goes away and we not have to attend three years to see each interleague matchup. Here is how the brand new schedule will work:
- 56 video games inside division: That is 14 video games in opposition to every of the opposite 4 groups, down from 19 video games now. Groups will play 4 collection (one three-game and and one four-game, every at residence and on the street) in opposition to the opposite groups within the division.
- 60 video games in opposition to remainder of league: Golf equipment will play six video games (three at residence and three on the street) in opposition to the 10 groups within the different two divisions of their league. That is kind of what we’ve now, although there are just a few four-game collection every year.
- Four video games in opposition to “rivals”: Some rivalries are apparent (Yankees vs. Mets, Giants vs. Athletics, and many others.), others not a lot (Padres vs. Mariners?). Going ahead, rivals will play 4 occasions every year, two at residence and two on the street. Proper now it varies by yr.
- 42 different interleague video games: Towards the opposite 14 groups within the different league, groups will play one three-game collection every season. They are going to alternate residence and street every year. So it will be Crimson Sox vs. Mets at Fenway one yr, Citi Area the following.
I am a fan of the brand new schedule format. Interleague play is a superb advertising and marketing instrument — why ought to followers in, say, Pittsburgh have to attend three years (or perhaps even six) to see Shohei Ohtani? — and this balances the schedule a bit. The unbalanced schedule can wreak havoc on division races and cloud how we view groups. With this extra balanced scheduled, we’ll get a greater learn on each membership’s true expertise stage.
2. No extra Recreation 163 tiebreakers
Recreation 163 tiebreakers are gone. Lengthy dwell Recreation 163 tiebreakers. All ties will damaged mathematically (utilizing a cookbook components primarily based on head-to-head document, run differential, and many others.) going ahead, even ties during which one group makes the postseason and one group doesn’t. Now not will two groups play an additional sport to interrupt a tie within the standings on the finish of the season.
There have been some all-time nice Recreation 163 tiebreakers and I’ll miss them. There was Bucky Dent’s home run in 1978, Al Leiter’s two-hitter in 1999, and absolutely the chaos that was Tigers vs. Twins in 2009.
MLB is eliminating Recreation 163 tiebreakers to verify the brand new best-of-three Wild Card Collection suits into the present postseason schedule, and keep away from pushing the World Collection again into mid-November. File this one underneath “thanks, I hate it.” I get it, however Recreation 163 tiebreakers rule!
3. Extra video games in different nations
As a part of the brand new CBA, MLB has dedicated to taking part in video games (or “excursions”) in Asia, the Dominican Republic, London, Mexico, Paris, and Puerto Rico. Paris! They need to make the gamers put on berets as a substitute of caps. For now “Asia” is broadly outlined, however seeing how MLB has already performed a number of collection in Japan, I hope the league goes to South Korea or Taiwan to alter issues up.
Paris and the Dominican Republic are the brand new areas the place MLB has but to stage common season video games, and South Korea and Taiwan could be new as effectively. Each few years MLB sends an All-Star group to Japan for a collection of exhibition video games and it appears like we might see one other tour within the close to future. MLB’s last All-Star Tour was in 2018. The MLB group went 1-5.
Additionally, MLB has dedicated to extra video games in non-MLB areas in the USA, much like the annual Little League Basic in Pennsylvania and final yr’s Area of Desires Recreation in Iowa. Hinchliffe Stadium in Paterson, New Jersey, one of many two Negro League ballparks nonetheless standing, is claimed to be on the radar for a daily season sport(s).
4. New commerce deadline dates
The brand new CBA provides commissioner Rob Manfred the power to schedule the commerce deadline anytime between July 28 and Aug. 3. The commerce deadline is historically July 31, although sometimes it will get shuffled round. Simply final yr the commerce deadline was moved to July 30 as a result of July 31 fell on a Saturday, and the logistics of creating trades whereas gamers had been on the sphere taking part in day video games was a priority.
It could make sense to push the commerce deadline to Aug. Three this yr given the delayed begin to the season following the lockout. July 31 is a Sunday anyway, so the league would once more run into these logistical issues of gamers on the sphere being traded earlier than the Four p.m. ET deadline. My guess is the commerce deadline will likely be July 31 most of the time, however now Manfred is free to maneuver it up three days or push it again three days as he sees match.
5. New draft order
MLB and the MLBPA agreed to a draft lottery as a part of the brand new CBA. It covers the primary six picks and is an try and curb tanking. I am unsure will probably be an efficient deterrent, nevertheless it’s higher than nothing. There are additionally guidelines prohibiting groups from deciding on within the lottery so a few years in a row. All 18 non-postseason groups are eligible for the lottery. Listed below are the percentages to get the No. 1 choose:
MLB additionally adopted an NFL-style draft order during which postseason groups draft so as of their end. Beforehand the MLB draft order was the reverse order of the earlier yr’s standings. Good and easy with no motion up or down. Now the draft order has a lottery and a postseason end element. That is the construction of the brand new draft order:
- Picks 1-6: Lottery
- Picks 7-18: Non-postseason, non-lottery groups in reverse order of the earlier yr’s standings
- Picks 19-22: Wild Card Collection losers
- Picks 23-26: League Division Collection losers
- Picks 27-28: League Championship Collection losers
- Choose 29: World Collection loser
- Choose 30: World Collection winner
Groups in every “tier” from picks 19-28 are sorted by revenue-sharing standing after which common season document (groups that obtain income sharing choose earlier than groups that pay income sharing). The Braves went 88-73 final season and maintain the No. 20 choose on this summer season’s draft. Underneath the brand new draft format, they might maintain the No. 30 choose as a result of they gained the World Collection.
The brand new draft format is a little more truthful and higher displays the aggressive panorama. Whether or not it deters tanking in a significant means stays to be seen, although I believe this format is healthier for the sport than the outdated reverse order of the standings format.
6. Draft and follows return
Hardcore followers who get deep into the weeds on prospects will bear in mind the outdated draft and comply with system, or DFE (quick for draft, comply with, and consider). Underneath the outdated DFE system, groups might draft a participant and retain his rights for one yr so long as he went to a junior faculty. They might monitor the participant’s growth at school and signal him the following yr. Yankees icons Andy Pettitte and Jorge Posada had been notable DFEs again within the day.
DFEs went away when MLB instituted a draft signing deadline in 2007, and now the league has introduced them again. As a part of the brand new CBA, groups retain a participant’s rights till the following yr’s draft so long as he goes to a junior faculty and was drafted after the 10th spherical. All others are topic to the signing deadline. Any quantity over $225,000 given to a DFE counts in opposition to the group’s draft bonus pool, so golf equipment must funds accordingly.
The DFE system advantages each the group and participant. It additionally advantages followers, who get a enjoyable new (outdated, actually) method to comply with prospects. Groups get further time to judge a participant earlier than signing him to a contract, and the participant will get an alternative choice. Following his junior faculty season the participant can both signal with the group that drafted him the earlier yr, or re-enter the draft. He can all the time switch to a four-year faculty as effectively.
7. Increased minor-league minimal wage
The MLBPA needed to place extra money within the pockets of gamers early of their careers, and probably the most simple means to do this is the next minimal wage. As a part of the brand new CBA, the MLB minimal wage rose from $570,500 final yr to $700,000 this yr. It’s the largest minimal wage improve within the first yr of a brand new CBA when it comes to whole {dollars} in historical past.
The minor-league minimal wage for 40-man roster gamers (i.e. MLBPA members) went up as effectively. Final season gamers on their first contract, that means their first yr on a 40-man roster, earned $46,600 within the minors. Gamers on what is known as their second contract, which is each contract after the primary (even when it is the participant’s third, fourth, and many others. contract), made $93,000 within the minors. Listed below are the brand new minor league minimums:
2022
$57,200
$114,100
2023
$58,800
$117,400
2024
$60,300
$120,600
2025
$62,000
$123,900
2026
$63,600
$127,100
The 22.7 % improve in minor-league minimal wage is similar because the 22.7 % improve within the major-league minimal wage. And to be clear, the brand new minor-league minimal wage applies to the 40-man roster gamers solely. Non-40-man roster minor leaguers aren’t protected by federal minimal wage legal guidelines and make lower than $20,000 per season.
8. New possibility limits
We will name this the Louis Head Rule. Or perhaps the Mitch White Rule. Or the Albert Abreu Rule. Head, White, and Abreu had been among the many gamers who went backwards and forwards between Triple-A and the massive leagues at the least 10 occasions final season. Not coincidentally, all three are pitchers who had been a part of their group’s bullpen shuttle. They’d get referred to as up, pitch, then get despatched down for a contemporary arm.
The brand new CBA says gamers may be optioned to the minors a most of 5 occasions per season. After the fifth possibility, the participant has to go on the waivers to go to the minors. Each participant will get three minor-league possibility years, that means seasons during which they are often despatched up and down with out requiring waivers. Now inside these three seasons, gamers can solely be despatched down 5 occasions every year.
This can be a significant high quality of life enchancment for gamers on the big-league bubble. At the same time as a high-level baseball participant, residing out of a suitcase and spending a lot time at airports is a drag. The results of this rule will likely be longer stays within the huge leagues and maybe extra gamers getting alternatives as effectively. Groups must plan their roster strikes somewhat extra rigorously.
9. New waivers rule
This we are able to name this both the Jacob Nottingham Rule or the Joel Payamps Rule. Final season Nottingham went from the Brewers to the Mariners to the Brewers to the Mariners on waivers within the span of 22 days. Payamps went from the Crimson Sox to the Blue Jays to the Crimson Sox to the Blue Jays within the span of 28 days. That should’ve been a whirlwind.
The brand new CBA has a rule to stop Nottingham and Payamps-like adventures. Now a group that claims a participant on waivers goes to the again of the road at any time when the participant is positioned on waivers later that yr. For Nottingham, the Mariners would’ve been bumped to the top of the waiver precedence order the second time the Brewers waived him. Each different group would have had an opportunity at him earlier than Seattle.
Gamers can nonetheless go on waivers a number of occasions a yr with this rule, which is not nice, although it lessens the possibilities he goes backwards and forwards between the identical groups a number of occasions. It should drive a group to assume twice earlier than placing a participant on waivers, as a result of they are going to be behind the waiver line ought to he go on waivers once more later within the season, and thus much less prone to get him again.
10. ‘Rising’ nations in a global draft
As a part of the brand new CBA, MLB and the MLBPA agreed to proceed discussing a global draft within the coming months. If the 2 sides comply with a global draft by July 25, the qualifying supply system goes away and the worldwide draft begins in 2024. If the 2 sides do not comply with a global draft by July 25, the qualifying supply system stays.
Within the occasion of a global draft, tucked into the CBA is a provision to assist develop the sport in “rising” nations. “Rising” nations are outlined as these from the place fewer than 0.5 % of gamers are chosen within the three earlier worldwide drafts (that is 9 gamers in three years of the 20-round draft). Groups that draft gamers from “rising” nations are given extra picks meant to foster scouting and growth in these nations.
Aruba stands out as a first-rate “rising” nation. Only six big leaguers ever have been born in Aruba, most notably Crimson Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts, and there’s absolutely expertise to be fostered in a rustic that is not removed from the normal baseball hotbeds of Curacao and Venezuela. India and Europe are different potential “rising” markets for worldwide gamers.
