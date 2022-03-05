MLB lockout: Players willing to discuss 14-team playoff, per report

As the owner-implemented lockout drags on into its fourth month, players may be poised to alter their bargaining position. Here’s the report from ESPN’s Buster Olney:

Expanded playoffs are probably atop owners’ wish list during these negotiations on a new collective bargaining agreement (CBA). In prior proposals, the union has agreed to an expanded 12-team postseason field but has proved resistant to a 14-team field largely because of the extent to which it minimizes the importance of the regular season.

However, any openness to a 14-team field – and the larger television revenues it would bring – means the players at least theoretically could extract a giveback from the league. As Olney indicates, players would like to see a significantly higher threshold on the competitive balance tax on payrolls, which has come to function as a salary cap. Thus far, the league seems disinclined to move much on the CBT, but perhaps the promise of a 14-team postseason would change that.

More from Olney:

The two sides also remain at odds over the minimum salary moving forward and the size of a bonus pool for pre-arbitration players, among other matters. The CBT, however, scans as the most contentious issue.

Commissioner Rob Manfred recently announced the cancellation of the first two series of the 2022 regular season, and all indications are that the owner-forced lockout that’s been in place since Dec. 2 won’t be lifted until a new CBA, which is the agreement that governs the working relationship between MLB players and teams, is agreed upon. The two sides held a small-scale, informal meeting on Thursday, but it’s not yet certain when more serious face-to-face talks will take place.