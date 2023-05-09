MLB London Series: Mets and Phillies set to square off in England in 2024, per report

Major League Baseball introduced in 2022 its plans to grasp common season video games in London in 2023, 2024, and 2026. The Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals had been already showed to partake in this yr’s video games (June 24 and 25), however Sports Illustrated’s Tom Verducci reviews that subsequent yr’s London collection will function the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies, as showed via The Athletic. The two video games will happen on June 8-9, 2024, at London Stadium.

In 2019, the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox performed the primary MLB collection in London. Both video games resulted in victories for the Yankees in slugfest model at London Stadium. The Yankees and Red Sox are reportedly some of the groups that experience expressed passion in MLB’s scheduled Paris collection in 2025.

Yankees ace Gerrit Cole expressed pleasure in regards to the prospect of the Paris collection in a remark to the Associated Press final June. Verducci’s report provides that the Houston Astros and Colorado Rockies are set to play in Mexico subsequent season, whilst the San Diego Padres and San Francisco Giants not too long ago performed a two-game set at Estadio Alfredo Harp Helú on April 29 and 30. MLB’s makes an attempt to make bigger its emblem across the world come with video games to be performed in the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico.

ESPN not too long ago reported that the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres are most probably to open subsequent season with a chain in Seoul, South Korea, despite the fact that MLB has no longer but showed this news. Padres infielder Ha-Seong Kim, who started his skilled occupation as a member of the Korea Baseball Organization, hails from South Korea.