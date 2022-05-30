MLB Memorial Day check-in: Playoff picture, MVP races, biggest surprises, more as summer unofficially begins

It is Memorial Day and means you, the baseball fanatic, at the moment are free to examine the standings per longstanding custom. The 2022 season is sort of two months (we received a late begin due to the homeowners’ lockout, keep in mind) and the contenders are beginning to separate themselves from the contenders, and people cold and hot begins are sorting themselves out.
Now that summer season has unofficially begun, let’s take inventory of the baseball panorama. Include me, will not you?
Postseason Bracket
MLB has a brand new 12-team postseason format and there may be some separation between the six postseason groups and the remainder of the league in every league. These could be the postseason brackets if the season ended at this time (based mostly on successful proportion):
AMERICAN LEAGUE
BYE: Yankees (.688) and Astros (.625)
WC1: Angels (.551) at Twins (.604)
WC2: Blue Jays (.574) at Rays (.596)
NATIONAL LEAGUE
BYE: Dodgers (.702) and Mets (.653)
WC1: Giants (.543) at Brewers (.625)
WC2: Cardinals (.553) at Padres (.638)
The White Sox (.500) are the primary staff exterior the AL postseason subject they usually’re 2 1/2 video games behind the Angels. The Braves (.479) are the highest staff on the skin wanting in on the NL facet, they usually’re three video games behind the Giants. There’s nonetheless loads of time to shut these gaps, although I am stunned there’s that a lot distance between the postseason groups and everybody else.
American League
Greatest staff: Yankees. Although the accidents are mounting and the Astros aren’t too far behind. New York’s pitching has been nice all yr (3.10 runs allowed per sport, second fewest in baseball) whereas the offense has been extra growth or bust. Gleyber Torres has 9 dwelling runs in 164 plate appearances this season after hitting 9 homers in 516 plate appearances final yr. The 25-year-old rediscovering his energy stroke has been a welcome sight for the Bronx Bombers.
Largest shock: Twins. They misplaced 89 video games a yr in the past however weren’t really that dangerous. That mentioned, the rotation did not look spectacular on paper coming into the season, but Minnesota is prime 5 in baseball in run prevention (3.65 runs allowed per sport). Additionally, 10 of the 11 gamers on the roster with at the very least 85 plate appearances haven’t any worse than a 103 OPS+. The offense is deep and various.
Largest disappointment: White Sox. Shoutout to the Mariners right here, although the White Sox are the defending AL Central champs, but right here they’re at 23-23 whereas being outscored by 49 — 49! — runs. Additionally they simply misplaced Tim Anderson, their finest participant, to a groin harm. Kudos to the ChiSox for slicing Dallas Keuchel when it was clear he is now not a viable starter for a contender as a substitute of holding him round simply because he is well-paid. Clearly although, this staff is falling wanting expectations.
MVP: Mike Trout. My hunch is Aaron Decide would win MVP if the vote was held at this time. He is one of the best participant on the league’s finest staff and he is hit 4 extra dwelling runs that some other participant in baseball. And he is finished that whereas enjoying for a contract. That mentioned, Trout has been the game’s finest participant but once more, and the Angels are a postseason staff proper now, so the “he would not play for a contender” crowd would not have a leg to face on.
Cy Younger: Justin Verlander. It has been unattainable to inform Verlander missed a lot of the final two seasons with Tommy John surgical procedure. The 39-year-old owns a 2.03 ERA and 0.83 WHIP with 55 strikeouts in 57 2/Three innings. A part of me wonders whether or not Yankees lefty Nestor Cortes, who has 1.70 ERA and has Verlander beat in WAR (2.2 to 1.9), may win the Cy Younger in a “the unconventional R.A. Dickey beats out Clayton Kershaw” form of manner. Cortes should hold this up one other few months, after all.
Rookie of the Yr: Jeremy Peña. Simple name right here. Perhaps Julio Rodríguez or Bobby Witt Jr. (or Adley Rutschman) makes this a race earlier than the top of the season, however proper now, Peña has been the league’s finest rookie and it isn’t shut. Carlos Correa’s alternative has been so good he may get MVP votes, not simply Rookie of the Yr votes.
Nationwide League
Greatest staff: Dodgers. The Dodgers are so good it is obnoxious. They lead baseball in runs scored per sport (5.57) and in fewest runs allowed per sport (3.04), and their plus-119 run differential is greater than double the following finest within the NL (Mets at plus-54). The perfect staff within the league and one of the best staff in baseball. I am undecided there’s an argument to be made in any other case.
Largest shock: Padres. By default, I assume. There’s not likely a standout shock staff within the NL. San Diego had such an terrible end final yr (12-34 of their last 46 video games!) after which Fernando Tatis Jr. suffered a wrist harm throughout the lockout, persevering with the dangerous vibes. Slightly than begin sluggish, the pitching has been wonderful and the offense has finished simply sufficient with out Tatis. There have been causes to imagine this staff would stumble out of the gate. It hasn’t occurred.
Largest disappointment: Giants. I am keen to offer the Braves and their 23-25 file a go seeing how they’re the defending World Sequence champs. The Giants are solely 4 video games over .500 although, and whereas some regression was anticipated seeing how a lot went proper final season, the regression has been extra harsh than anticipated. Nonetheless an excellent staff, although not fairly the powerhouse they had been a yr in the past.
MVP: Manny Machado. Mookie Betts has had a monster Might to make this an in depth race, although Machado has been wonderful since Opening Day and hasn’t slowed down in any respect. He leads the league in WAR by an honest quantity and has been one of the best participant on the league’s third finest staff. That and the constant begin to end excellence will earn him loads of MVP love, in addition to my Memorial Day MVP vote.
Cy Younger: Sandy Alcantara. It is an especially shut race with Pablo López and Corbin Burnes. I am comfy going with Alcantara, who had a 14-strikeout masterpiece over the weekend and leads baseball in innings (67 2/3) and batters confronted (262). I am nonetheless a sucker for guys who chew up innings at an elite fee (I’d’ve given my Cy Younger vote to Zack Wheeler over Burnes final season) and Alcantara does it higher than anybody within the sport proper now.
Rookie of the Yr: MacKenzie Gore. After a couple of years that noticed his prospect inventory drop significantly, Gore owns a 1.71 ERA with 47 strikeouts in 42 innings this yr, and appears each bit just like the participant who ranked as the sport’s prime pitching prospect not too way back. Good reminder that growth isn’t linear. There are sometimes bumps within the highway, and one of the best persevere.
