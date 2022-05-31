MLB Sports

MLB News Roundup: Bryce Harper will be out of action in Philadelphia Phillies’ latest outing; suspensions handed down to Baltimore Orioles and Milwaukee Brewers pitchers for violation of drug program

May 30, 2022
The Black Chronicle News Service
No Comments

The MLB motion by no means stops, and neither does the information. At present is a troublesome day for a number of groups, who will likely be shedding key gamers for a wide range of causes. These absences must be made up for within the mixture, however may show tougher than anticipated.

The Philadelphia Phillies will likely be with out their greatest participant and MVP candidate, who has been taking part in via harm however will likely be out for a minimum of the subsequent two days as part of his restoration course of.

The MLB handed down a number of suspensions, each to pitchers for the Baltimore Orioles and Milwaukee Brewers, respectively. These long-term suspensions may have a critical impact on the groups for the rest of the season.

MLB Information – Could 17

Bryce Harper out of Philadelphia Phillies lineup

Washington Nationals v Philadelphia Phillies

Bryce Harper is out of tonight’s Phillies lineup after receiving a PRP injection on Sunday in LA. He stated he may additionally miss tomorrow’s recreation however is hopeful to be again by Thursday.

“Bryce Harper is out of tonight’s Phillies lineup after receiving a PRP injection on Sunday in LA. He stated he may additionally miss tomorrow’s recreation however is hopeful to be again by Thursday” – @ Matt Breen

Harper’s optimism that he can return to the sector by Thursday is a superb signal for his restoration.

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher J.C. Mejia suspended 80 video games

Cleveland Indians v Chicago White Sox

Milwaukee #Brewers reliever J.C. Mejía suspended 80 video games after testing optimistic for PEDs

“Milwaukee Brewers reliever J.C. Mejía suspended 80 video games after testing optimistic for PEDs” – @ Bob Nightengale

A suspension like this to such a younger participant is all the time a disgrace. Hopefully, he can overcome this setback and have a productive MLB profession.

Veteran pitcher Matt Harvey suspended 60 video games

Baltimore Orioles v Toronto Blue Jays

MLB introduced in the present day that Orioles pitcher Matt Harvey has acquired a 60-game suspension with out pay for taking part within the distribution of a prohibited Drug of Abuse. The beginning date of Harvey’s 60-game suspension is retroactive to April 29.

“MLB introduced in the present day that Orioles pitcher Matt Harvey has acquired a 60-game suspension with out pay for taking part within the distribution of a prohibited Drug of Abuse. The beginning date of Harvey’s 60-game suspension is retroactive to April 29” – @ Ken Rosenthal

Additionally Learn
Article Continues beneath

After a number of disappointing seasons in a row for Matt Harvey, this suspension might be the top of his profession within the huge leagues.

It is all the time a tricky day within the MLB when gamers lose the prospect to play for his or her groups, and we have now seen a number of examples of that in the present day. Please preserve coming again to Sportskeeda for all of your MLB information updates.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt







Source link

Learn extra about NBA MLB, NFL

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
FollowFollow us
PinterestSave

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Follow by Email
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram