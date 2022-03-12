MLB places Trevor Bauer on administrative leave for seven days as league contemplates possible suspension

On Friday, Main League Baseball, along side the MLB Gamers Affiliation, positioned Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer on administrative go away for seven days. Necessary reporting day in spring coaching for every MLB participant is Sunday, so the seven days will likely be March 13-19.

Bauer final pitched on June 28 final season. Within the days following that begin, he was accused of sexual assault after which was positioned on administrative go away, ultimately, by way of extensions, for the remainder of the season (a lot of the extensions being one week at a time). On Feb. 8, we realized that Bauer would not face prison fees on the matter.

This does not, nevertheless, stop MLB from suspending Bauer. It has beforehand suspended a number of gamers after fees have been dropped. The league is absolutely inside its rights beneath the home violence and sexual assault coverage to proceed its investigation after which apply any punishment it deems suits on the conclusion of mentioned investigation.

Up to now, the one factor the league has mentioned is that the investigation is ongoing.

Dodgers supervisor Dave Roberts was requested about Bauer’s standing Friday and he mentioned he will not “shut the door fully” (via Juan Toribio) on Bauer becoming a member of the crew in spring coaching.

Bauer, 31, signed a three-year, $102 million contract with the Dodgers previous to final season. He was 8-5 with a 2.59 ERA and 1.00 WHIP with 137 strikeouts in 107 2/three innings with the Dodgers earlier than he was positioned on go away.