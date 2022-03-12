MLB places Trevor Bauer on administrative leave for seven days

On Friday, Main League Baseball, together with the MLB Gamers Affiliation, positioned Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer on administrative depart for seven days. Necessary reporting day in spring coaching for every MLB participant is Sunday, so the seven days can be March 13-19.

Bauer final pitched on June 28 final season. Within the days following that begin, he was accused of sexual assault after which was positioned on administrative depart, finally, through extensions, for the remainder of the season (a lot of the extensions being one week at a time). On Feb. 8, we realized that Bauer would not face felony expenses on the matter.

This does not, nevertheless, forestall MLB from suspending Bauer. It has beforehand suspended a number of gamers after expenses have been dropped. The league is absolutely inside its rights beneath the home violence and sexual assault coverage to proceed its investigation after which apply any punishment it deems suits on the conclusion of stated investigation.

Thus far, the one factor the league has stated is that the investigation is ongoing.

Dodgers supervisor Dave Roberts was requested about Bauer’s standing Friday and he stated he will not “shut the door fully” (via Juan Toribio) on Bauer becoming a member of the crew in spring coaching.

Bauer, 31, signed a three-year, $102 million contract with the Dodgers previous to final season. He was 8-5 with a 2.59 ERA and 1.00 WHIP with 137 strikeouts in 107 2/three innings with the Dodgers earlier than he was positioned on depart.