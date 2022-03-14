MLB Power Rankings: Dodgers No. 1 after lockout; Braves out of top five as Freddie Freeman remains free agent

As is custom for the pre-spring coaching model of the web’s solely Official MLB Energy Rankings, we have to talk about the defending champions. Hiya, Atlanta Braves.

It is lengthy been customary within the rankings world for individuals to both mechanically rank the defending champions No. 1 — accompanied with one thing like “till somebody proves in any other case, they continue to be on high” — or to yell on the rankers for not placing them primary.

It is all the time appeared like foolish logic to me. Issues change each offseason and it is not just like the champion was positively the very best group from the earlier season anyway. Plenty of issues have to interrupt proper to win all of it and people aren’t essentially going to hold over to the subsequent season.

In case you have not figured it out by now, no, the Braves are completely not going to be my No. 1 group.

From their essential contributors within the World Collection, the next gamers are at the moment free brokers:

Charlie Morton is recovering from a damaged leg. He is additionally 38 years outdated. Ronald Acuña Jr.’s return to the lineup shall be a lift, however he most likely will not be again till someday in Might. Who is aware of what they will get out of Marcell Ozuna in his return from harm and a home violence suspension. Even with Ozuna again, the present beginning lineup appears to be like like it could embody Orlando Arcia, Drew Waters and Cristian Pache.

They usually had been solely an 88-win group anyway.

This is not to say the Braves are going to be horrible. They’re nonetheless a great group. Maybe a rattling good one — although they need to re-sign Freeman as a substitute of constant to screw round right here. They could even repeat as champs. It is completely doable. I am solely explaining all the explanations that they don’t seem to be No. 1 to start out the 12 months, as a result of they completely don’t appear like the very best group in baseball heading to the 2022 season.