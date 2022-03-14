MLB Power Rankings: Dodgers No. 1 after lockout; Braves out of top five as Freddie Freeman remains free agent

As is custom for the pre-spring coaching model of the web’s solely Official MLB Energy Rankings, we have to talk about the defending champions. Hiya, Atlanta Braves.
It is lengthy been customary within the rankings world for individuals to both mechanically rank the defending champions No. 1 — accompanied with one thing like “till somebody proves in any other case, they continue to be on high” — or to yell on the rankers for not placing them primary.
It is all the time appeared like foolish logic to me. Issues change each offseason and it is not just like the champion was positively the very best group from the earlier season anyway. Plenty of issues have to interrupt proper to win all of it and people aren’t essentially going to hold over to the subsequent season.
In case you have not figured it out by now, no, the Braves are completely not going to be my No. 1 group.
From their essential contributors within the World Collection, the next gamers are at the moment free brokers:
Charlie Morton is recovering from a damaged leg. He is additionally 38 years outdated. Ronald Acuña Jr.’s return to the lineup shall be a lift, however he most likely will not be again till someday in Might. Who is aware of what they will get out of Marcell Ozuna in his return from harm and a home violence suspension. Even with Ozuna again, the present beginning lineup appears to be like like it could embody Orlando Arcia, Drew Waters and Cristian Pache.
They usually had been solely an 88-win group anyway.
This is not to say the Braves are going to be horrible. They’re nonetheless a great group. Maybe a rattling good one — although they need to re-sign Freeman as a substitute of constant to screw round right here. They could even repeat as champs. It is completely doable. I am solely explaining all the explanations that they don’t seem to be No. 1 to start out the 12 months, as a result of they completely don’t appear like the very best group in baseball heading to the 2022 season.
Largest Movers
1
|Plenty of query marks with the roster, however nonetheless unimaginable organizational depth. The principle query will, as soon as once more, be if they’ll get issues performed in October.
|1
|106-56
2
|Earlier than final season, the Rays had by no means made the playoffs three straight seasons or received 100 video games within the common season. Each of these gadgets have been checked off the checklist. A World Collection title can be subsequent.
|4
|100-62
3
|The Jays went 25-11 in Rogers Centre final season and 22-22 of their different “dwelling” video games. They will get a full season in Rogers this time round. Playoffs? I would wager on it.
|7
|91-71
4
|Shedding Carlos Rodón hurts, however Michael Kopech is immensely gifted. This can be a sturdy, well-rounded ballclub.
|7
|93-69
5
|They’ve made splashes each earlier than and after the lockout and it is too dangerous extra house owners do not function their groups the best way Steve Cohen does.
|15
|77-85
6
|Are they actually going at hand the keys at shortstop to Jeremy Peña? He is solely performed in 30 video games in Triple-A and none in Double-A.
|2
|95-67
7
|An enormous theme within the Official Energy Rankings final season was that I gave up questioning how the Giants had been doing it and simply embraced that they’d preserve doing it. Have they got an encore? I belief Farhan Zaidi and his workers sufficient to imagine it is doable, even when there is no probability they win 100+ video games once more.
|4
|107-55
8
|Disgrace on them in the event that they let Freeman stroll. He must be a Courageous for all times and ultimately get a statue at that ballpark.
|7
|88-73
9
|The Josh Donaldson acquisition can be thrilling if he can play a full season. They might nonetheless use a lefty-swinging energy hitter at first base, too.
|—
|92-70
10
|Earlier than 2019, the Brewers had by no means been to the playoffs in consecutive seasons. They’ve now been 4 straight years. To make it 5, they will trip a ridiculously gifted Huge Three within the rotation, however will Christian Yelich bounce again to guide the offense?
|3
|95-67
11
|The Cardinals went 13-1 in Adam Wainwright’s final 14 regular-season begins final 12 months. He had a 2.28 ERA in 94 2/Three innings in that point. Does he have one other 12 months like that within the tank at age 40?
|3
|90-72
12
|Absolutely they don’t seem to be going to make use of Michael Wacha within the rotation over Tanner Houck for lengthy, proper? Go along with the upside.
|7
|92-70
13
|Submit-hype sleeper? There’s loads of expertise. Playoff-level expertise. The Padres have not made the playoffs since 2006, if we exclude the oddball 2020 season.
|4
|79-83
14
|Kris Bryant is a good match. Make it occur!
|—
|82-80
15
|I am not grasping so I will not ask for 150-plus. Can we please, fairly please, Baseball Gods, get at the least 130 video games from Byron Buxton?
|7
|73-89
16
|They will be aggressive due to that rotation, however the offense goes to be terrible.
|—
|80-82
17
|Can the celebrities keep wholesome? If that’s the case, there’s playoff potential. Shohei Ohtani, Noah Syndergaard and Patrick Sandoval as a high three within the rotation has good upside.
|1
|77-85
18
|I like the Robbie Ray signing, however they may nonetheless use a middle-of-the-order bat. Time to capitalize on their late-season momentum with their fan base.
|6
|90-72
19
|The sell-off is underway. Matt Olson and Matt Chapman are subsequent. And so is a down interval after three straight playoff seasons.
|6
|86-76
20
|I like what they’ve performed to this point this offseason, however they simply had so many holes to fill.
|8
|60-102
21
|Bobby Witt, Jr., opening day starter, please.
|2
|74-88
22
|At 77-85 final season, the Tigers had been one of many greatest surprises, relative to expectations. Can they take one other step ahead? Additionally, when will we get to see Spencer Torkelson?
|3
|77-85
23
|Love that rotation, however the offense may positive use an enormous bat. If they do not wish to pay Nick Castellanos, perhaps Anthony Rizzo?
|2
|67-95
24
|Marcus Stroman, Kyle Hendricks and Wade Miley had been all within the high 20 in groundball fee final season, so the Andrelton Simmons signing is smart, although I am undecided he is an on a regular basis starter at this level. Perhaps he’ll be Carlos Correa’s backup? (Uncertain.)
|—
|71-91
25
|The Reds would have made the playoffs final 12 months below the brand new format, however they’ve already unloaded almost 300 innings from their rotation with out getting again any MLB assist.
|10
|83-79
26
|It is sort of baffling while you notice Juan Soto continues to be solely 23 years outdated.
|—
|65-97
27
|The Rockies have been rumored to be free brokers like Kris Bryant, Kyle Schwarber and Michael Conforto. Contemporary off buying and selling Nolan Arenado and letting Trevor Story stroll, it is a head-scratcher. On the flip-side, gimme some Schwarber in Coors Discipline.
|6
|74-87
28
|Does it sound foolish to be excited to see how a ballpark performs? As a result of I’m. Oriole Park is getting a facelift that strikes the left-field fences again round 30 ft and raises them to round 12 ft.
|2
|52-110
29
|Did one thing click on for Daulton Varsho? He hit .292/.329/.521 in his final 40 video games and he now heads to his age-25 season.
|—
|52-110
30
|Solely Trea Turner, Bryce Harper, Juan Soto and Fernando Tatis had extra Fangraphs WAR than Bryan Reynolds amongst NL place gamers final 12 months. He is below Pirates’ management by 2025 and it could be a disgrace if this group traded him.
|3
|61-101
