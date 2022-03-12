MLB Prospect Watch: Why Cal Poly’s Brooks Lee could be Orioles’ No. 1 pick this summer

Main League Baseball’s owner-imposed lockout stays ongoing, however that does not imply Prospect Watch is caught on the fallacious aspect of a padlock. Fairly, every Friday CBS Sports activities can be bringing you evaluation on a draftee or an industry-wide development value monitoring.
Cal Poly shortstop Brooks Lee is aware of get consideration.
Lee, who entered the spring ranked No. three amongst CBS Sports activities’ prime 50 draft prospects, has authored a ridiculous begin to the season. In his first 59 plate appearances, he is batted .457/.576/.761 with two residence runs, 13 walks, and — remarkably — only a single strikeout, with that coming final week in opposition to UNLV’s Troy Balko. (He bought revenge in that sport by homering twice and accepting two intentional walks.)
Lee’s season thus far has been a continuation of what is become a extremely productive collegiate profession. Factoring in his time in numerous summer season leagues, together with final 12 months’s Cape Cod League, he is now hit .360/.416/.571 in 731 plate appearances. Some evaluators, the sort who do not get swept up within the second, have even floated Lee to CBS Sports activities because the potential favourite to go No. 1 on this summer season’s draft. Whereas it may appear too early to take a position on such issues, there may be an plain logic to it.
In any case, the Baltimore Orioles have not chosen a high-school hitter within the first spherical since 2015, after they took Ryan Mountcastle. Georgia prep infielder Termarr Johnson may turn into a heck of a hitter, however the Orioles would possibly want to go elsewhere slightly than take a teenager who may wind up at second base. James Madison outfielder Chase DeLauter has recovered from a horrid begin that noticed him strike out in eight of his first 14 at-bats; he is punched out twice in 23 at-bats since, enhancing his seasonal line to .460/.544/.811 within the course of. The Orioles have taken collegiate outfielders in every of the previous two drafts, nevertheless, and which may make them lean towards Lee in the event that they view him and DeLauter as equals. (It should not harm Lee, given his excellent statistical profile, that the Orioles are thought-about to be a model-based workforce.)
Even when Lee does not go first total, he needs to be a lock to go sooner or later within the first handful of picks.
Scouts have believed that Lee will hit (and probably hit loads) earlier than the season even began based mostly on his wonderful really feel for contact. His father is his coach at Cal Poly, and he performs prefer it, together with his instincts making up for his modest athleticism. There are drawbacks to Lee’s sport, too. He might need to maneuver off shortstop, both to second or third base, and it is doable that his over-the-fence energy performs lighter than you want with a picket bat. He is additionally had some harm points prior to now that would give groups pause.
Once more, the draft is way sufficient away that it is not value spending an excessive amount of time determining the precise order on the prime. There is a distinct chance, although, that Lee finally ends up being the No. 1 decide when all is alleged and carried out.
