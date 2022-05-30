MLB roundup: Rays get just two hits, beat Yankees

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Taylor Partitions and Ji-Man Choi homered for Tampa Bay’s solely hits, and the Rays scored two runs within the seventh inning on 4 walks and a success batter in a 4-2 win over the New York Yankees on Sunday that gained a four-game break up.

Partitions, in a 1 for 34 slide, homered on a 3-1 fastball from Luis Severino (3-1) for a 2-1 lead within the fifth after which made an excellent defensive play to finish the eighth inning. With runners on second and third, Partitions ranged to the shortstop aspect of second and dived to seize Aaron Hicks’ grounder, then popped to his toes and threw out Hicks by a step at first.

Gleyber Torres had three hits, together with a second-inning dwelling run towards Shane McClanahan (5-2). Torres’ ninth dwelling run of the season matched in 161 plate appearances his complete in 516 final season.

TIGERS 2, GUARDIANS 1: Harold Castro homered for the third time in three video games, Jeimer Candelario additionally linked and Detroit gained at dwelling.

Detroit gained regardless of getting simply 4 hits. The Tigers beat Cleveland for simply the seventh time of their final 28 video games at Comerica Park.

TWINS 7, ROYALS 3: Sonny Grey cruised earlier than leaving within the seventh inning due to proper pectoral soreness, and Minnesota gained at dwelling behind Gio Urshela’s three-run homer.

Grey (3-1) allowed two hits and retired 14 in a row earlier than Andrew Benintendi’s single main off the seventh.

ASTROS 2, MARINERS 1: Ryan Pressly received Luis Torrens to floor right into a game-ending double play with the bases loaded within the ninth inning, preserving Houston’s win in Seattle.

Attempting for its first dwelling sweep of the Astros, Seattle took two of three from the AL West chief.

ATHLETICS 6, RANGERS 5: Jed Lowrie hit a two-out RBI single off Brett Martin within the backside of the ninth inning, lifting host Oakland previous mistake-prone Texas..

After nearer Dany Jiménez blew a save alternative within the high of the ninth, the A’s got here again and gained of their ultimate at-bat for the second time this season.

BLUE JAYS 11, ANGELS 10: Lourdes Gurriel Jr. doubled dwelling the tiebreaking run within the eighth inning for his season-high fifth RBI, and Toronto overcame two homers by Shohei Ohtani to finish a four-game sweep of Los Angeles in Anaheim, California.

Raimel Tapia added three RBI and Bo Bichette hit a tying homer within the eighth for Toronto, which capped its first four-game sweep of the Angels in 30 years with its highest-scoring efficiency of the season.

Toronto blew a four-run lead and Los Angeles blew a three-run lead in a wild sport that includes 25 mixed hits and highlighted early on by Ohtani’s newest energy show.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

GIANTS 6, REDS 4: Evan Longoria hit his fourth dwelling run in 4 video games, a go-ahead, three-run drive in a six-run eighth inning that lifted San Francisco to a win in Cincinnati to keep away from a three-game sweep.

Tyler Mahle took a no-hit bid into the seventh and Cincinnati led 2-Zero within the eighth when Tommy La Stella doubled off Jeff Hoffman with one out, Wilmer Flores walked with two outs and Joc Pederson slapped a run-scoring single to proper.

NATIONALS 6, ROCKIES 5: Juan Soto snapped a 15-game dwelling run drought with a two-run shot, Tanner Rainey received the ultimate 5 outs and Washington held on at dwelling.

Soto added a double and a stroll for the Nationals, who took three of 4 from the Rockies. Lane Thomas had a two-run homer.

Rockies starter Kyle Freeland (1-5) exited with an obvious left leg harm with two outs within the sixth inning. He landed awkwardly on his 107th pitch and pointed to his leg. Freeland, who was helped off the sphere, was charged with 5 runs on seven hits. He walked 4 and struck out two.

BREWERS 8, CARDINALS 0: Corbin Burnes tossed seven shutout innings and Jace Peterson hit a three-run homer to steer Milwaukee to a win in St. Louis.

Lorenzo Cain and Rowdy Tellez additionally homered for the Brewers, who gained a break up of the four-game set. Milwaukee has gained 4 of six and stretched its street document to 13-10.

BRAVES 6, MARLINS 3: Marcell Ozuna hit two dwelling runs as a part of Atlanta’s barrage of extra-base hits of their win over Miami, giving the Braves their first profitable homestand of the season.

Of the Braves’ 11 hits, 9 have been for further bases, together with six doubles. Ozuna’s second homer of the sport, his 10th of the season, traveled 458 toes into the higher left-field seats within the third.

DODGERS 3, DIAMONDBACKS 1: Tyler Anderson threw six efficient innings, Will Smith added a solo homer and Los Angeles swept a four-game collection in Phoenix.

Anderson (6-0) continued his streak of nice pitching, giving the Dodgers’ rotation a much-needed elevate after accidents to Clayton Kershaw and Andrew Heaney. The veteran left-hander scattered 5 hits and has given up simply two earned runs over his final 21 innings, spanning three begins that each one led to wins.

PADRES 4, PIRATES 2: Trent Grisham hit a two-run walkoff dwelling run within the 10th inning and San Diego, who’ve struggled offensively, beat Pittsburgh in San Diego to take two of three.

Grisham drove a 2-Zero pitch from Chris Stratton (2-2) off the right-field foul pole to usher in automated runner Jorge Alfaro. It was the second profession walkoff homer by Grisham.

Luis García (4-2) received the win for the Padres.

METS 5, PHILLIES 4: Nick Plummer launched a tying homer within the ninth inning for his first main league hit, Eduardo Escobar doubled dwelling the profitable run within the 10th and New York beat Philadelphia for a three-game sweep at Cit Area.

Nick Castellanos put Philadelphia forward 4-Three with a three-run homer on an 0-2 pitch from reliever Adam Ottavino with two outs within the eighth.

Plummer, making his first main league begin after getting recalled from the minors Saturday, drove the primary pitch from Corey Knebel — a 96 mph fastball — into the second deck in proper area main off the underside of the ninth.

INTERLEAGUE

WHITE SOX 5, CUBS 4: Jake Burger atoned for a expensive error with a game-ending RBI single within the 12th inning, and the banged-up White Sox topped the Cubs in a wild finale to the season collection between the crosstown rivals.

Danny Mendick opened the White Sox 12th as the automated runner, and he superior on Andrew Vaughn’s grounder to second towards Robert Gsellman (0-2). Burger then drove Gsellman’s subsequent pitch into left for the profitable hit.

Matt Foster (1-0) labored a scoreless 12th, serving to the White Sox to a sorely wanted victory after they misplaced shortstop Tim Anderson to a proper groin pressure within the fifth.

NOTES

BLUE JAYS: Toronto scratched slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. from its beginning lineup.

Guerrero was within the Blue Jays’ preliminary lineup because the designated hitter earlier than being eliminated about 2 1/2 hours earlier than first pitch towards the Los Angeles Angels. Sportsnet reported Guerrero has soreness in his left wrist.

WHITE SOX: Shortstop Tim Anderson is headed for the injured record after he left Sunday’s sport towards the Cubs with a proper groin pressure.

Anderson went down within the outfield after fielding P.J. Higgins’ fifth-inning grounder and throwing to first for the out. He seemed to be favoring his proper aspect as he was helped off the sphere.

CUBS: Chicago positioned left-hander Wade Miley on the 15-day injured record with a left shoulder pressure.

Miley additionally missed the beginning of the season with left elbow irritation. He’s 1-Zero with a 3.38 ERA in three begins in his first season with Chicago.

The 35-year-old Miley hasn’t pitched since he labored six innings of three-run ball in a 5-Four victory over Arizona on Might 22. The IL transfer was made retroactive to Thursday.

