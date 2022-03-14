MLB rumors: Blue Jays, Dodgers, more in the mix for Freddie Freeman; Rockies serious about Kris Bryant pursuit

It has been 4 days because the owner-imposed lockout has ended, and the trades and free-agent signings haven’t stopped since. Listed below are Monday’s scorching range rumors as full squad exercises start at spring coaching camps throughout Florida and Arizona.

Rockies fascinated with Bryant, others

The Rockies are “critical” of their pursuit of free-agent slugger Kris Bryant, according to Thomas Harding of MLB.com. Harding provides that Colorado has solid a wider internet than simply Bryant, nevertheless, with the Rockies additionally holding a point of curiosity in different middle-of-the-order bats, like Kyle Schwarber and Michael Conforto.

Bryant, 30, is among the prime remaining free brokers. He is a profession .278/.376/.504 (132 OPS+) hitter with 167 dwelling runs and 44 stolen bases. Bryant is able to enjoying both third base or within the outfield, which ought to make him extra enticing to groups. The Rockies, in fact, seem to be an odd match for him given their standing as a rebuilding group. Nonetheless, maybe Colorado envisions Bryant being the face of their franchise heading ahead, ideally right into a extra aggressive state.

Blue Jays, Dodgers, extra within the combine for Freeman

The Blue Jays and Rays have remained aggressive within the Freddie Freeman sweepstakes in current days, reports MLB.com’s Mark Bowman. Freeman has had discussions with the Dodgers in current days and the Yankees have been concerned since earlier than the lockout. With Matt Olson going to the Braves, Freeman’s days in Atlanta seem over.

It is onerous to see the Rays profitable a free-agent bidding battle for Freeman, who grew up rooting for the Dodgers in Southern California and has ties to Ontario (each his dad and mom are from Canada and he holds twin citizenship). The Yankees, in fact, might match or exceed any contract provide. Freeman would virtually actually have to go away cash on the desk to go to Tampa.

Brewers in talks with McCutchen

The Brewers are in talks with free-agent outfielder Andrew McCutchen, reports The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal. Milwaukee already has a full outfield with Christian Yelich, Lorenzo Cain, and Hunter Renfroe, although they lack a transparent choice at DH. McCutchen would fill that void and permit the Brewers to rotate the 4 outfielders via the DH spot to maintain them rested.

McCutchen, 35, is now not the MVP-caliber participant he was in his prime, although he stays an on-base risk who grinds out at-bats and is a constructive within the clubhouse. He additionally nonetheless has energy, and the Brewers ranked 24th in baseball with a .396 group slugging share in 2021. McCutchen is a high quality function participant at this level of his profession, and he might be had on a one-year deal.

The Twins are discussing beginning pitcher trades with the Athletics, reports MLB.com’s Jon Morosi. Sean Manaea and Frankie Montas are the most probably candidates to go to Minnesota now that Chris Bassitt and Matt Olson have been traded. The Twins introduced in Sonny Grey in a commerce with the Reds over the weekend, however nonetheless have wants within the rotation.

The A’s nonetheless have a number of prime commerce candidates on the roster, together with Matt Chapman in addition to Manaea and Montas. The Twins traded Josh Donaldson (and Isiah Kiner-Falefa) late Sunday night time, a transfer that cleared substantial payroll room the subsequent two seasons. They’re poised to pivot and reallocate these {dollars} elsewhere.

The Guardians are exploring the commerce marketplace for bats and like gamers with long-term management, reports The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal. They had been among the many groups to point out curiosity in A’s first baseman Matt Olson earlier than he was traded to the Braves. Cleveland might additionally use assist in the outfield and behind the plate along with first base.

Oakland signaled its intention to promote after they traded away Chris Bassitt over the weekend, and Olson is arguably their prime commerce chip as a wonderful two-way first baseman with two years to go till free company. Cleveland at all times has sturdy pitching, although the Guardians have had a below-average offense when it comes to runs scored per recreation every of the final three seasons.

Suzuki works out for Padres

Japanese slugger Seiya Suzuki labored out for the Padres at Petco Park over the weekend, according to The Athletic’s Dennis Lin. He additionally labored out at Nolan Arenado’s facility in Los Angeles in current days. Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune hears Suzuki’s free agent resolution is probably not distant.

Suzuki’s 30-day negotiating interval was placed on maintain in the course of the lockout and he now has lower than three weeks to conform to a contract. The 27-year-old outfielder hit .317/.433/.636 with 38 dwelling runs for the Hiroshima Carp in 2021. He stays dedicated to play in MLB regardless of the lockout, and his batted ball knowledge (exit velocity, and so forth.) is much like that of Pete Alonso and Bryce Harper.

Phillies out on Kiermaier

According to The Athletic’s Jayson Stark, the Phillies are “out” on Rays heart fielder Kevin Kiermaier, and it’s unlikely he might be traded at this level. Phillies re-signed Odúbel Herrera over the weekend, however they nonetheless want one other outfielder, ideally one able to enjoying heart subject.

Kiermaier, 31, pops up in commerce rumors each offseason, and he’s now getting into the ultimate assure 12 months of his contract. The Rays might commerce him and change him in heart subject with Brett Phillips, Manuel Margot, or prime prospects Vidal Bruján or Joshua Lowe. The Phillies have about $36 million in spending room below the $230 million aggressive stability tax threshold.

Braves land Olson

The Braves have acquired Matt Olson from the A’s for 4 prospects. The transfer is all however sure to finish Freddie Freeman’s time in Atlanta. The Dodgers have pursued Freeman in current days and there is now a transparent path for Freeman to hitch his hometown group. The Yankees are additionally stated to be within the combine for Freeman courting again to earlier than the lockout.