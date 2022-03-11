MLB rumors: Cubs among favorites on Carlos Correa; Yankees to pursue Matt Olson; Rangers eye Clayton Kershaw

Main League Baseball’s owner-imposed lockout formally got here to an finish on Thursday, on what marked its 99th day. Gamers will quickly report back to camps to heat up for Opening Day, now scheduled for April 7. Within the interim, a number of enterprise must be accomplished on the free-agent and commerce markets. To maintain you knowledgeable, we’ll be monitoring all the day’s greatest strikes and rumors beneath.
Cubs the favorites to land Correa?
The Cubs may very well be the favorites to signal Carlos Correa, in line with an MLB.com report. Correa, the highest free agent in the marketplace, can be anticipated to listen to from the Yankees and the Astros earlier than he decides. You’ll be able to learn extra about his free company and his suitors by clicking right here.
As CBS Sports activities famous on Thursday, Athletics first baseman Matt Olson figures to be certainly one of, if not the highest commerce goal for quite a few contenders. That record will embrace every the Yankees (per Erik Boland) and the Rangers (Evan Grant), who, as chances are you’ll recall, capped off the offseason’s first half by signing each shortstop Corey Seager and second baseman Marcus Semien.
Olson, 28 come late March, has two seasons of group management remaining. Final yr, he batted .271/.371/.540 (153 OPS+) with 39 house runs. Olson enormously decreased his strikeout charge alongside the best way, clipping it from 31.four % all the way down to 16.eight %. That enchancment, if sustainable, may level to him reaching a brand new true expertise degree.
It is no marvel then that the Yankees, Rangers, and, in all probability, the Braves are lining up so as to add him to the center of their lineups.
Harper “stumping” for Bryant
The Phillies may use some assist both at third base or within the nook outfield. Bryce Harper thinks he is aware of simply the man, too. According to MLB Network’s Jon Heyman, Harper has been “stumping” for the Phillies to signal his good friend, free agent Kris Bryant.
Bryant, 30 years outdated, entered the offseason ranked by CBS Sports activities because the third finest free agent obtainable this winter because of his offensive efficiency and his defensive versatility. His capability to play both at third base or within the outfield would appear to make him a match for quite a few groups, together with the Phillies.
In fact, the Phillies may favor to offer Alec Bohm one other likelihood on the sizzling nook, during which case they could set their sights on a real corner-outfield kind, like Nick Castellanos or Kyle Schwarber.
Bryant, for his half, ought to have loads of suitors, too, together with, as Heyman notes, the Mariners, Rockies, Padres, and Mets.
Rangers additionally to chase Kershaw
Texas might not cease at Olson. In accordance, once more, to Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning Information, the Rangers will take a run at veteran left-hander Clayton Kershaw.
Kershaw, 36 in per week’s time, is from the Dallas space and has been rumored to have a want to pitch nearer to house. Up to now, he is spent his complete profession with the Dodgers. Final season, he amassed a 3.55 ERA (115 ERA+) and a 6.86 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 121 innings.
Kershaw was ranked because the 16th finest free agent by CBS Sports activities getting into the offseason:
The phrase of this write up is availability. It applies to Kershaw’s free company in two senses. Foremost, is he going to be impacted by the elbow harm that sidelined him for the postseason? Second, is he severe about leaving the Dodgers, the group whose hat he’ll bear on his Corridor of Fame plaque? If Kershaw is sweet to roll, each for Opening Day and out of Los Angeles, then he ought to have loads of suitors. We’ll add that whereas Kershaw’s curveball will get all the eye, it was his slider that served as his major pitch for the primary time final season. That is one thing to observe for going ahead.
The Rangers did signal a distinct beginning pitcher previous to the lockout, agreeing to phrases with former Rockies right-hander Jon Grey on a four-year contract value $56 million.
Yankees, Padres amongst these with Conforto curiosity
Olson is not the one left-handed bat the Yankees have curiosity in. Michael Conforto, a 29-year-old who rejected the Mets’ qualifying provide, can be on their radar, according to Mike Puma of the New York Post. The Padres are inquisitive about Conforto as effectively, per Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune.
Conforto entered the offseason ranked by CBS Sports activities because the 23rd finest free agent possibility obtainable. This is what we wrote on the time:
There might not be an excellent time for a participant to have an underwhelming season, however there’s a dangerous time. Conforto realized that lesson the exhausting means by hitting .202/.341/.298 within the first half of his stroll yr. Although he rebounded to an extent within the second half (.252/.347/.445), his possibilities of cashing on this winter had been already dashed. Conforto, it seems, might disagree with that evaluation. He gave the impression to be an apparent candidate to just accept the qualifying provide, however a report from final month indicated that he supposed to say no and search out one thing higher on the open market. Good luck.
Conforto batted .232/.344/.384 (101 OPS+) general with 14 house runs final season.
Cardinals signal VerHagen
The Cardinals made the primary transfer of the post-lockout period on Friday, signing right-hander Drew VerHagen to a two-year deal. You’ll be able to learn extra about that transfer by clicking right here.
Mets’ Davis drawing consideration
The Mets had been busy previous to the lockout, signing Max Scherzer, Starling Marte, Mark Canha, and Eduardo Escobar. Their subsequent transfer may contain a commerce, nonetheless.
According to Mike Puma of the New York Post, reserve J.D. Davis estimated his possibilities of being traded are “60-40.” Puma notes that the Cubs, Purple Sox, Twins, and Athletics all had curiosity in Davis previous to the lockout.
Davis, 28, has loved a profitable three-year stint with the Mets. He is batted .288/.373/.472 (128 OPS+) with 33 house runs in 893 plate appearances. He has expertise at third and first base, in addition to within the outfield, making him an fascinating possibility for groups who worth flexibility.
Davis won’t qualify without cost company till after the 2024 season.
Reynolds turned down extension affords
Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds turned down a number of long-term extension affords previous to the 2021 season, according to SportsGrid’s Craig Mish.
Reynolds, who had an exceptional season final yr, is an fascinating potential commerce goal. He will not qualify without cost company till the winter of 2025, which means the Pirates do not need to be in a rush to maneuver him. They’ve talked with different golf equipment, together with the Marlins, about his companies, nonetheless — an act that is sensible, given how Pittsburgh stays within the center levels of a rebuild.
Reynolds hit .302/.390/.522 (146 OPS+) with 24 house runs in 2021. A group that views him as that caliber of hitter shifting ahead may make the Pirates a proposal they cannot resist.
