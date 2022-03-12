MLB rumors: Dodgers coming on strong for Freddie Freeman as pursuit for free-agent first baseman continues

Talks between the Los Angeles Dodgers and free agent first baseman Freddie Freeman are “intensifying,” according to Jon Morosi of MLB Network. Morosi additional stories that the 2 sides “stay in touch” Friday evening on a attainable deal.
Freeman was, in fact, drafted by the Braves within the second spherical in 2007 out of highschool, developed by the group, got here up with a playoff-caliber workforce, caught round via a radical rebuild and now has gained an MVP and a World Sequence title within the final two years. He is now performed for the Braves for 12 years, 1,565 regular-season video games and 42 playoff video games.
Via a lot of the 2021 season, many felt like Freeman and the Braves would finally come collectively on a contract extension earlier than he even hit free company. Within the celebration in Truist Park after the World Sequence parade, a number of Braves gamers yelled via microphones that the membership wanted to increase Freeman.
As a substitute, he hit free company and stays unsigned.
The Dodgers are a match for Freeman. They’ve maybe the deepest pockets in baseball — although the Mets underneath Steve Cohen would possibly change that transferring ahead — are a perennial contender, may simply match him on their present roster and Freeman went to highschool in Orange County.
The sticking level for Freeman with the Braves has lengthy been reported to be a sixth 12 months. Freeman needs a six-year deal and the Braves reportedly solely need to give 5.
Freeman, 32, hit .300/.393/.503 (133 OPS+) with 31 homers, 83 RBI and 120 runs final season, regardless of a horrible begin. He made his fifth All-Star workforce and completed within the prime 10 in NL MVP voting for the sixth time. In 16 playoff video games, Freeman hit .304/.420/.625 with three doubles, 5 homers and 11 RBI.
If the Braves lose Freeman, they’re going to seemingly pivot to trying to amass Matt Olson from the A’s through commerce, although somebody like Anthony Rizzo in free company would additionally make sense.
On the Dodgers’ finish, they’re slated to make use of Max Muncy at first, Chris Taylor at second and possibly some type of rotation at designated hitter. Including Freeman means he will get first base on a regular basis, however Muncy can deal with second and DH duties whereas Taylor has the flexibility to roam on protection.
