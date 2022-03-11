MLB rumors: Dodgers re-sign Kershaw; Giants add Carlos Rodón; Cubs among favorites on Carlos Correa

Main League Baseball’s owner-imposed lockout formally got here to an finish on Thursday, on what marked its 99th day. Gamers will quickly report back to camps to heat up for Opening Day, now scheduled for April 7. Within the interim, a variety of enterprise must be accomplished on the free-agent and commerce markets. To maintain you knowledgeable, we’ll be monitoring all the day’s greatest strikes and rumors beneath.

Dodgers retain Kershaw

Clayton Kershaw hit free company this offseason, however he is not leaving L.A. simply but. He agreed to a one-year take care of the Dodgers. Full story right here.

The Giants have agreed to a two-year, $44 million take care of left-handed beginning pitcher Carlos Rodón. Full story right here.

Cubs the favorites to land Correa? Add Simmons

The Cubs might be the favorites to signal Carlos Correa, in accordance with an MLB.com report. Correa, the highest free agent available on the market, can also be anticipated to listen to from the Yankees and the Astros earlier than he decides. You may learn extra about his free company and his suitors by clicking right here.

Later within the day, the Cubs added a shortstop in Andrelton Simmons, although it is completely doable he is seen as a defensive substitute/bench participant. Full story right here.

As CBS Sports activities famous on Thursday, Athletics first baseman Matt Olson figures to be one in all, if not the highest commerce goal for quite a few contenders. That record will embrace every the Yankees (per Erik Boland) and the Rangers (Evan Grant), who, as chances are you’ll recall, capped off the offseason’s first half by signing each shortstop Corey Seager and second baseman Marcus Semien.

Olson, 28 come late March, has two seasons of crew management remaining. Final yr, he batted .271/.371/.540 (153 OPS+) with 39 house runs. Olson tremendously decreased his strikeout price alongside the best way, clipping it from 31.Four p.c right down to 16.eight p.c. That enchancment, if sustainable, might level to him reaching a brand new true expertise degree.

It is no surprise then that the Yankees, Rangers, and, in all probability, the Braves are lining up so as to add him to the center of their lineups.

Harper “stumping” for Bryant

The Phillies might use some assist both at third base or within the nook outfield. Bryce Harper thinks he is aware of simply the man, too. According to MLB Network’s Jon Heyman, Harper has been “stumping” for the Phillies to signal his buddy, free agent Kris Bryant.

Bryant, 30 years previous, entered the offseason ranked by CBS Sports activities because the third finest free agent out there this winter due to his offensive efficiency and his defensive versatility. His potential to play both at third base or within the outfield would appear to make him a match for quite a few groups, together with the Phillies.

In fact, the Phillies would possibly want to provide Alec Bohm one other likelihood on the sizzling nook, wherein case they might set their sights on a real corner-outfield sort, like Nick Castellanos or Kyle Schwarber.

Bryant, for his half, ought to have loads of suitors, too, together with, as Heyman notes, the Mariners, Rockies, Padres, and Mets.

Rangers additionally to chase Kershaw

Texas could not cease at Olson. In accordance, once more, to Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning Information, the Rangers will take a run at veteran left-hander Clayton Kershaw.

Kershaw, 36 in per week’s time, is from the Dallas space and has been rumored to have a want to pitch nearer to house. So far, he is spent his whole profession with the Dodgers. Final season, he amassed a 3.55 ERA (115 ERA+) and a 6.86 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 121 innings.

Kershaw was ranked because the 16th finest free agent by CBS Sports activities getting into the offseason:

The phrase of this write up is availability. It applies to Kershaw’s free company in two senses. Foremost, is he going to be impacted by the elbow damage that sidelined him for the postseason? Second, is he critical about leaving the Dodgers, the crew whose hat he’ll bear on his Corridor of Fame plaque? If Kershaw is nice to roll, each for Opening Day and out of Los Angeles, then he ought to have loads of suitors. We’ll add that whereas Kershaw’s curveball will get all the eye, it was his slider that served as his main pitch for the primary time final season. That is one thing to look at for going ahead.

The Rangers did signal a special beginning pitcher previous to the lockout, agreeing to phrases with former Rockies right-hander Jon Grey on a four-year contract price $56 million.

Rangers reunite with Pérez

The Rangers have signed veteran southpaw Martín Pérez to a one-year deal price $Four million, according to MLB Network’s Jon Heyman.

Pérez, who pitched with the Rangers from 2012-18, spent final season with the Purple Sox. He made 36 appearances, 22 of which had been begins, and amassed a 4.74 ERA (100 ERA+) and a 2.69 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

Pérez needs to be in line to win a rotation spot.

Yankees, Padres amongst these with Conforto curiosity

Olson is not the one left-handed bat the Yankees have curiosity in. Michael Conforto, a 29-year-old who rejected the Mets’ qualifying provide, can also be on their radar, according to Mike Puma of the New York Post. The Padres are focused on Conforto as effectively, per Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune.

Conforto entered the offseason ranked by CBS Sports activities because the 23rd finest free agent choice out there. This is what we wrote on the time:

There will not be a great time for a participant to have an underwhelming season, however there’s a dangerous time. Conforto realized that lesson the laborious approach by hitting .202/.341/.298 within the first half of his stroll yr. Although he rebounded to an extent within the second half (.252/.347/.445), his probabilities of cashing on this winter had been already dashed. Conforto, it seems, could disagree with that evaluation. He gave the impression to be an apparent candidate to simply accept the qualifying provide, however a report from final month indicated that he supposed to say no and search out one thing higher on the open market. Good luck.

Conforto batted .232/.344/.384 (101 OPS+) total with 14 house runs final season.

McHugh drawing numerous curiosity

Free agent reliever Collin McHugh has a “strong” market, experiences Chris Cotillo of MassLive.

After battling accidents and opting out of the 2020 season, McHugh was glorious for the Rays in 2021. He was 6-1 with a 1.55 ERA (256 ERA+), 0.94 WHIP and 74 strikeouts in opposition to 10 unintentional walks in 64 innings. He began seven video games, completed 11 and even had a save.

Anticipate just about any crew looking for bullpen assist — so most of them attempting to win now — to have an interest.

The Cardinals made the primary transfer of the post-lockout period on Friday, signing right-hander Drew VerHagen to a two-year deal. You may learn extra about that transfer by clicking right here.

Mets’ Davis drawing consideration

The Mets had been busy previous to the lockout, signing Max Scherzer, Starling Marte, Mark Canha, and Eduardo Escobar. Their subsequent transfer would possibly contain a commerce, nevertheless.

According to Mike Puma of the New York Post, reserve J.D. Davis estimated his probabilities of being traded are “60-40.” Puma notes that the Cubs, Purple Sox, Twins, and Athletics all had curiosity in Davis previous to the lockout.

Davis, 28, has loved a profitable three-year stint with the Mets. He is batted .288/.373/.472 (128 OPS+) with 33 house runs in 893 plate appearances. He has expertise at third and first base, in addition to within the outfield, making him an attention-grabbing choice for groups who worth flexibility.

Davis is not going to qualify without spending a dime company till after the 2024 season.

Reynolds turned down extension presents

Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds turned down a number of long-term extension presents previous to the 2021 season, according to SportsGrid’s Craig Mish.

Reynolds, who had an exceptional season final yr, is an attention-grabbing potential commerce goal. He will not qualify without spending a dime company till the winter of 2025, that means the Pirates do not must be in a rush to maneuver him. They’ve talked with different golf equipment, together with the Marlins, about his providers, nevertheless — an act that is sensible, given how Pittsburgh stays within the center phases of a rebuild.

Reynolds hit .302/.390/.522 (146 OPS+) with 24 house runs in 2021. A crew that views him as that caliber of hitter shifting ahead might make the Pirates a proposal they can not resist.