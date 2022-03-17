MLB rumors: Freddie Freeman still being pursued by Dodgers, Red Sox, Rays; Yankees in talks about A’s starters

Spring coaching video games begin Thursday and 2022 Opening Day is 22 days away, but a number of enormous names stay on the free agent market and the commerce market has been simply as lively for the reason that lockout was eliminated final week.
A flurry of headline-worthy exercise occurred Wednesday:
And we’re solely getting began. Let’s spherical up the largest rumors buzzing on Wednesday.
What is the newest with Freeman?
As a result of Braves buying Matt Olson to play first base and, particularly, subsequently signing him to a monster extension, they’re out of the Freddie Freeman sweepstakes. The Blue Jays buying and selling for Chapman seemingly takes them out of the combo in a little bit of a musical chairs within the infield state of affairs. The Yankees signed Rizzo, so additionally they look like out.
The remaining crew that makes essentially the most sense on the earth for Freeman is the Dodgers. He grew up within the space (Orange County as an Angels fan, but it surely’s shut sufficient, proper?), they’ve maybe the deepest pockets in baseball and their roster is constructed to soak up him reasonably simply.
The Rays have been rumored to have been monitoring, however they will not match the Dodgers’ spending prowess. Jon Heyman of MLB Network throws within the Purple Sox as one other suitor, however we’ll consider something however the Dodgers once we see it.
Freeman, for his half, posted an Instagram saying goodbye to the Braves and their followers Wednesday afternoon.
Jays additionally checking on J-Ram?
The Blue Jays “have spoken” with the Guardians about José Ramírez, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, although he notes the transfer is “unlikely.” On condition that Ramírez is beneath crew management by 2023 and the Guardians aren’t (but?) in tank mode, essentially the most possible end result right here is him staying put.
Nonetheless, it is a juicy rumor. Ramírez hit .266/.355/.538 (141 OPS+) with 32 doubles, 5 triples, 36 homers, 103 RBI, 111 runs, 27 steals and 6.7 WAR final season. He is principally been a 3rd baseman, however he might deal with second and that is the place the Jays’ curiosity got here in.
If the Jays did land Ramírez, they’d have an infield of Vladimir Guerrero, Jr. at first, Ramírez at second, Bo Bichette and shortstop and Matt Chapman at third.
Yankees in dialogue with A’s
Because the A’s proceed their unload, count on beginning pitchers Sean Manaea and Frankie Montas to get plenty of bites right here within the subsequent few days.
In possibly-related information, Robert Murray of Fansided reports the Yankees and A’s are “speaking.” He mentions Manaea and Montas, although does not particularly say that is what the Yankees are discussing with the A’s.
It might make sense. The Yankees have loads of rotation query marks behind ace Gerrit Cole. Montas completed sixth in AL Cy Younger voting final season whereas Manaea is a high quality, mid-rotation lefty.
Royals Montas?
On that notice, within the commerce that despatched Minor and money from the Royals to the Reds in trade for Garrett, the Royals ended up saving $8.5 million. Rosenthal reports the Royals at the moment are, with the cash saved within the deal, are one of many groups pursuing Montas.
Montas would instantly turn into the ace of the Royals’ younger rotation, which presently figures to have Brad Keller, Brady Singer, Kris Bubic, Carlos Hernández and Daniel Lynch.
In fact, the Royals signed veteran free agent Zack Greinke, so we will not be certain their degree of curiosity in Montas after such a deal.
Marlins in on Laureano?
Middle fielder Ramón Laureano may be dealt from the A’s. On that notice, the Marlins are “monitoring” the Laureano market, per Marlins writer Joe Frisaro.
Keep in mind, Laureano is serving an 80-game suspension for a failed PED take a look at from final season. There are 28 video games remaining on it.
Laureano, 27, hit .246/.317/.443 (111 OPS+) with 21 doubles, 14 homers, 12 steals and a couple of.6 WAR in 88 video games for the A’s final season. He is a fantastic defender in middle discipline with good power-speed upside. He is beneath crew management by 2024 after which is slated to hit free company.
The Tigers have added pitching depth in lefty Andrew Chafin and right-hander Wily Peralta.
Chafin has agreed to a two-year, $13 million deal (per Joel Sherman of the New York Post). Chafin, 31, posted an impressive season with the Cubs and A’s final 12 months. In 71 outings (43 with the Cubs, 28 with the A’s), he pitched to a 1.83 ERA and 0.93 WHIP with 64 strikeouts in opposition to 18 unintentional walks in 68 2/Three innings. Lefty Gregory Soto stays the nearer, so Chafin would be the high lefty setup man.
Peralta has agreed to a minor-league contract that may pay him $2.5 million if he makes the big-league membership, reports Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free-Press. Peralta, 32, had a 3.07 ERA in 93 2/Three innings for the Tigers final 12 months and figures to compete for the fifth starter spot.
The Tigers are additionally checking in on free-agent starter Michael Pineda, reports Chris McCosky of the Detroit News.
The Tigers already signed free-agent starter Eduardo Rodriguez, all the way in which again in November, and have proficient kids Casey Mize, Tarik Skubal and Matt Manning to hitch him within the rotation. The fifth spot is up within the air proper now and a veteran presence by no means hurts something. Pineda, 33, was 9-Eight with a 3.62 ERA (117 ERA+), 1.24 WHIP and 88 strikeouts in 109 1/Three innings for the Twins final season.
Rangers add lefty energy in Miller
The Rangers have agreed to signal veteran utility man Brad Miller, per Rosenthal.
Miller, 32, hit .221/.321/.453 (107 OPS+) with 20 homers in 331 at-bats for the Phillies final season. He has good uncooked energy and has lengthy hit righties laborious. He is performed everywhere in the diamond and it is possible the Rangers might play him nearly all of the time at third base.
If they do not add anybody else, after this offseason facelift, the Rangers’ opening-day lineup might look one thing like this:
1. Willie Calhoun, DH
2. Marcus Semien, 2B
3. Corey Seager, SS
4. Nate Lowe, 1B
5. Adolis García, CF
6. Brad Miller, 3B
7. Mitch Garver, C
8. Kole Calhoun, RF
9. Nick Solak, LF
Dodgers add Greene for bullpen depth
The Dodgers have signed former All-Star nearer Shane Greene to a minor-league deal, reports Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic. The 33-year-old Greene was an All-Star with the Tigers in 2019 after which was traded to the Braves, the place he was an vital a part of the bullpen in 2020. He fell out of favor in Atlanta final season and was launched. The Dodgers then picked him up in late August earlier than releasing him themselves in late September.
That is merely a depth signing for the Dodgers.
