MLB rumors: Giants add Carlos Rodón; Cubs among favorites on Carlos Correa; Yankees to pursue Matt Olson

Main League Baseball’s owner-imposed lockout formally got here to an finish on Thursday, on what marked its 99th day. Gamers will quickly report back to camps to heat up for Opening Day, now scheduled for April 7. Within the interim, loads of enterprise needs to be accomplished on the free-agent and commerce markets. To maintain you knowledgeable, we’ll be monitoring the entire day’s greatest strikes and rumors under.

The Giants have agreed to a two-year, $44 million cope with left-handed beginning pitcher Carlos Rodón. Full story right here.

Cubs the favorites to land Correa?

The Cubs could possibly be the favorites to signal Carlos Correa, in line with an MLB.com report. Correa, the highest free agent in the marketplace, can also be anticipated to listen to from the Yankees and the Astros earlier than he decides. You may learn extra about his free company and his suitors by clicking right here.

As CBS Sports activities famous on Thursday, Athletics first baseman Matt Olson figures to be one in all, if not the highest commerce goal for quite a few contenders. That listing will embody every the Yankees (per Erik Boland) and the Rangers (Evan Grant), who, as you might recall, capped off the offseason’s first half by signing each shortstop Corey Seager and second baseman Marcus Semien.

Olson, 28 come late March, has two seasons of group management remaining. Final yr, he batted .271/.371/.540 (153 OPS+) with 39 house runs. Olson vastly lowered his strikeout charge alongside the way in which, clipping it from 31.Four p.c all the way down to 16.eight p.c. That enchancment, if sustainable, might level to him reaching a brand new true expertise stage.

It is no surprise then that the Yankees, Rangers, and, in all probability, the Braves are lining up so as to add him to the center of their lineups.

Harper “stumping” for Bryant

The Phillies might use some assist both at third base or within the nook outfield. Bryce Harper thinks he is aware of simply the man, too. According to MLB Network’s Jon Heyman, Harper has been “stumping” for the Phillies to signal his buddy, free agent Kris Bryant.

Bryant, 30 years previous, entered the offseason ranked by CBS Sports activities because the third greatest free agent obtainable this winter because of his offensive efficiency and his defensive versatility. His means to play both at third base or within the outfield would appear to make him a match for quite a few groups, together with the Phillies.

After all, the Phillies would possibly desire to offer Alec Bohm one other likelihood on the sizzling nook, wherein case they could set their sights on a real corner-outfield sort, like Nick Castellanos or Kyle Schwarber.

Bryant, for his half, ought to have loads of suitors, too, together with, as Heyman notes, the Mariners, Rockies, Padres, and Mets.

Rangers additionally to chase Kershaw

Texas might not cease at Olson. In accordance, once more, to Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning Information, the Rangers will take a run at veteran left-hander Clayton Kershaw.

Kershaw, 36 in every week’s time, is from the Dallas space and has been rumored to have a need to pitch nearer to house. Thus far, he is spent his whole profession with the Dodgers. Final season, he amassed a 3.55 ERA (115 ERA+) and a 6.86 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 121 innings.

Kershaw was ranked because the 16th greatest free agent by CBS Sports activities coming into the offseason:

The phrase of this write up is availability. It applies to Kershaw’s free company in two senses. Foremost, is he going to be impacted by the elbow harm that sidelined him for the postseason? Second, is he critical about leaving the Dodgers, the group whose hat he’ll bear on his Corridor of Fame plaque? If Kershaw is nice to roll, each for Opening Day and out of Los Angeles, then he ought to have loads of suitors. We’ll add that whereas Kershaw’s curveball will get all the eye, it was his slider that served as his main pitch for the primary time final season. That is one thing to observe for going ahead.

The Rangers did signal a special beginning pitcher previous to the lockout, agreeing to phrases with former Rockies right-hander Jon Grey on a four-year contract value $56 million.

Rangers reunite with Pérez

The Rangers have signed veteran southpaw Martín Pérez to a one-year deal value $Four million, according to MLB Network’s Jon Heyman.

Pérez, who pitched with the Rangers from 2012-18, spent final season with the Purple Sox. He made 36 appearances, 22 of which had been begins, and amassed a 4.74 ERA (100 ERA+) and a 2.69 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

Pérez ought to be in line to win a rotation spot.

Yankees, Padres amongst these with Conforto curiosity

Olson is not the one left-handed bat the Yankees have curiosity in. Michael Conforto, a 29-year-old who rejected the Mets’ qualifying supply, can also be on their radar, according to Mike Puma of the New York Post. The Padres are serious about Conforto as nicely, per Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune.

Conforto entered the offseason ranked by CBS Sports activities because the 23rd greatest free agent possibility obtainable. This is what we wrote on the time:

There is probably not a superb time for a participant to have an underwhelming season, however there’s a unhealthy time. Conforto discovered that lesson the laborious approach by hitting .202/.341/.298 within the first half of his stroll yr. Although he rebounded to an extent within the second half (.252/.347/.445), his possibilities of cashing on this winter had been already dashed. Conforto, it seems, might disagree with that evaluation. He seemed to be an apparent candidate to simply accept the qualifying supply, however a report from final month indicated that he meant to say no and hunt down one thing higher on the open market. Good luck.

Conforto batted .232/.344/.384 (101 OPS+) general with 14 house runs final season.

McHugh drawing a number of curiosity

Free agent reliever Collin McHugh has a “strong” market, stories Chris Cotillo of MassLive.

After battling accidents and opting out of the 2020 season, McHugh was wonderful for the Rays in 2021. He was 6-1 with a 1.55 ERA (256 ERA+), 0.94 WHIP and 74 strikeouts in opposition to 10 unintentional walks in 64 innings. He began seven video games, completed 11 and even had a save.

Anticipate just about any group in search of bullpen assist — so most of them attempting to win now — to have an interest.

The Cardinals made the primary transfer of the post-lockout period on Friday, signing right-hander Drew VerHagen to a two-year deal. You may learn extra about that transfer by clicking right here.

Mets’ Davis drawing consideration

The Mets had been busy previous to the lockout, signing Max Scherzer, Starling Marte, Mark Canha, and Eduardo Escobar. Their subsequent transfer would possibly contain a commerce, nonetheless.

According to Mike Puma of the New York Post, reserve J.D. Davis estimated his possibilities of being traded are “60-40.” Puma notes that the Cubs, Purple Sox, Twins, and Athletics all had curiosity in Davis previous to the lockout.

Davis, 28, has loved a profitable three-year stint with the Mets. He is batted .288/.373/.472 (128 OPS+) with 33 house runs in 893 plate appearances. He has expertise at third and first base, in addition to within the outfield, making him an attention-grabbing possibility for groups who worth flexibility.

Davis is not going to qualify without spending a dime company till after the 2024 season.

Reynolds turned down extension provides

Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds turned down a number of long-term extension provides previous to the 2021 season, according to SportsGrid’s Craig Mish.

Reynolds, who had an exceptional season final yr, is an attention-grabbing potential commerce goal. He will not qualify without spending a dime company till the winter of 2025, which means the Pirates do not need to be in a rush to maneuver him. They’ve talked with different golf equipment, together with the Marlins, about his companies, nonetheless — an act that is smart, given how Pittsburgh stays within the center phases of a rebuild.

Reynolds hit .302/.390/.522 (146 OPS+) with 24 house runs in 2021. A group that views him as that caliber of hitter shifting ahead might make the Pirates a proposal they can not resist.