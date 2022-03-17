MLB rumors: Giants sign Matthew Boyd to pad rotation depth; Royals pursuing Frankie Montas

Main League Baseball’s scorching range has been relit because the owner-imposed lockout was lifted final week. On Wednesday alone, we noticed Matt Chapman traded and Freddie Freeman, Kyle Schwarber, Kris Bryant and Seiya Suzuki signed. What’s going to Thursday deliver? Hold your browser locked in right here for all the newest information, notes, and rumors.

The Giants added some rotation depth on Thursday, signing former Tigers southpaw Matthew Boyd to a one-year deal value $5.2 million, according to MLB Network’s Jon Heyman.

Boyd, 31, is anticipated to overlook the primary couple months after present process surgical procedure to restore a torn flexor tendon final fall. When wholesome, he is confirmed himself to be an above-average big-league starter. During the last three years, he is posted a 96 ERA+ and a 3.84 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 324 innings. He has been susceptible to the house run ball, so it’s going to be attention-grabbing to see if the Giants may also help him curb that subject.

Boyd is the third free-agent addition the Giants have made who may affect their rotation, becoming a member of Carlos Rodón and Alex Cobb. (The Giants additionally signed Jakob Junis, however he appears extra prone to pitch out of the bullpen.) San Francisco kicked off the offseason by re-signing Alex Wooden and Anthony DeSclafani. They did lose Kevin Gausman to the Blue Jays, nonetheless.

Royals persevering with pursuit of Montas

The Royals signed outdated buddy Zack Greinke on Wednesday, however that may not be the final recognizable face they add to their rotation. According to Alec Lewis of The Athletic, Kansas Metropolis stays fascinated by acquiring Frankie Montas from Oakland.

Montas, who will flip 29 in a couple of days, has two seasons of staff management remaining. Since 2019, he is amassed a 119 ERA+ and a 3.59 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 59 begins. It’s value noting that he was suspended 80 video games in 2019 after he examined optimistic for a performance-enhancing drug. That, plus a shaky 2020 might have brought about some issues in entrance places of work across the league, however Montas responded properly final season by pitching so properly as to complete sixth in American League Cy Younger Award voting.

The Athletics have already traded Chris Bassitt, Matt Olson, and Matt Chapman this week. Montas, in addition to fellow starter Sean Manaea, would seem like subsequent up.

Bradley becoming a member of the Angels?

Free-agent reliever Archie Bradley tweeted out a GIF on Thursday morning from the movie “Angels in the Outfield” that suggests he could be on the verge of becoming a member of the precise Angels bullpen.

Assuming Bradley’s message did not have another, less-obvious which means, he ought to seize maintain onto a high-leverage position for Joe Maddon’s membership. Final season, he posted a 3.71 ERA (113 ERA+) and a 1.82 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 51 innings with the Phillies. The Angels would mark his fourth staff previously three seasons.

Mets add Jankowski

The Mets had been rumored to be on the hunt to discover a new reserve outfielder. They added a candidate for a bench spot on Thursday, inking veteran Travis Jankowski to a minor-league deal, per a membership announcement.

Jankowski, 30, spent final season with the Phillies. He batted .252/.364/.351 (96 OPS+) with a house run and 5 steals. For his profession, he is hit .239/.322/.318 (77 OPS+) in additional than 1,100 plate appearances.

Jankowski, a left-handed hitter, may present the Mets with pace and protection off the bench if he finds his manner onto the roster.